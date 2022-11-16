Twitter erupts after Mandy Rose seemingly pays tribute to Nikki Bella on WWE NXT

Wrestling fans on Twitter recently reacted to Mandy Rose sporting a similar gear to Nikki Bella on this week's episode of WWE NXT.

Rose successfully defended her NXT Women's Championship against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match. Courtesy of interference from Isla Dawn, the 32-year-old retained her title and is on her way to surpassing 400 days as the champion.

However, another big topic of conversation that emerged from this week's show was Rose's gear. The NXT Women's Champion sported a cap, which was turned backward, similar to that of Bella. Even the Toxic Attraction leader's red gear had shades of Bella's gear.

Fans went wild on social media, comparing the current NXT Women's Champion to the Hall of Famer. One Twitter user asked Nikki Bella to respond to Rose.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

#M!M☆ @canweflo mandy rose channeling her inner nikki bella because she’s on her way to having the longest nxt women’s championship reign twitter.com/i/web/status/1… mandy rose channeling her inner nikki bella because she’s on her way to having the longest nxt women’s championship reign twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/l7VDGsuF4m

🇦🇺PatrickBallantine95🇦🇺 @PBallantine95 Why does Mandy Rose Look Like Nikki Bella with the Cap Why does Mandy Rose Look Like Nikki Bella with the Cap 😂 https://t.co/hvxSGDMn6z

𝙅ay @TOXlCATTRACTlON THE NIKKI BELLA TRIBUTE PURRR THE NIKKI BELLA TRIBUTE PURRR https://t.co/QbazQqGLwC

After her previous win over Fyre at NXT Halloween Havoc, Rose completed a year as the NXT Women's Champion. She won the title by beating Raquel Rodriguez, formerly known as Raquel Gonzalez, at last year's Halloween Havoc.

Mandy Rose previously cosplayed Nikki Bella at an NXT Live Event

The latest episode of WWE NXT wasn't the first time Mandy Rose wore similar gear to Nikki Bella's.

Earlier this year, during WWE NXT's Halloween-themed live event, she cosplayed as the former Divas Champion. Rose, alongside other female NXT stars, came up with unique ideas for the show.

The Bella Twins retired from in-ring competition back in 2019. However, they were involved in this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match, marking their return to in-ring action for the first time in three years.

In reaction to Mandy Rose's cosplay from this week's NXT, a few fans also suggested that WWE could be leaning towards a potential match between her and Bella.

It remains to be seen whether the Hall of Famers might be open to the idea of another short run in the company.

What did you think of Mandy Rose's gear on NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.

