[Photo] Mandy Rose cosplays as Nikki Bella during a recent WWE live event

Mandy Rose recently cosplayed as WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella during NXT's live event in Melbourne, Florida.

Rose and other superstars from the NXT brand came up with unique ideas for the recent Halloween-themed live event. Fellow Toxic Attraction member Gigi Dolin also cosplayed as Chucky.

Taking to Twitter, fans shared photos of Rose posing with the NXT Women's Champion while sporting gear similar to Nikki Bella's.

Check out a photo of Mandy's Nikki Bella cosplay:

The Bella Twins officially retired from in-ring competition in 2019. However, earlier this year, they made their return during the WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match. Brie entered the match at #19 and secured three eliminations. She was eventually joined by Nikki, who entered the bout at the #24 spot and eliminated two stars.

However, Nikki was eliminated by her sister, who was eventually ousted by the winner Ronda Rousey.

Booker T recently praised Mandy Rose for her work ethic

Booker T recently discussed Mandy Rose's remarkable run in WWE's third brand. Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, the wrestling legend highlighted how the NXT Women's Champion has stepped up her game.

Booker further labeled Rose as a 'player' and believes she is one of the best in the business right now. The NXT commentator said:

"Mandy Rose man, she stepped up. She stepped up. She's definitely a player man. And when I say she's like the best in the business right now, that wasn't just cliche or anything like that. She's come up. And just the looks on her face, her mannerisms, her work ethic, everything is literally on point and you can see her confidence level in ring is like way over the top."

Rose's recent title defense saw her beat Alba Fyre at Halloween Havoc 2022. Following the event, she has now completed 365 days as the champion. She dethroned Raquel Rodriguez at the same show last year to secure the title.

