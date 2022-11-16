Nikki Bella finally responds after Mandy Rose imitates her on this week's WWE NXT

Nikki Bella has responded to Mandy Rose's imitation of her on this week's episode of WWE NXT.

On this Tuesday, Rose was in action against Alba Fyre once again. In the main event, she successfully defended the NXT Women's Championship in a Last Woman Standing match.

The 32-year-old wore ring attire similar to WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. This caught the attention of the WWE Universe, who quickly drew comparisons between the two.

Nikki has now responded to the reigning NXT Women's Champion's homage on Twitter. She tweeted out a thinking face emoji while quoting a clip of Rose's entrance.

Check out Nikki Bella's reaction below:

Rose cosplayed as Nikki Bella during Halloween week in an NXT Live Event. Hence, this wasn't the first time she took a page out of the WWE Hall of Famer's book.

Interestingly, it remains to be seen if WWE will bring back the former Divas Champion for a potential one-off match against Rose.

How did the WWE Universe react to Nikki Bella's reaction to Mandy Rose's imitation?

Nikki Bella's recent tweet sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy. Fans went wild in response to the former Divas Champion.

A portion of fans claimed it was time for Nikki to step inside the squared circle again, asking her to deal with Mandy Rose. A few expressed their interest in a potential match between the two women.

One fan also asked Triple H to book Nikki vs. Rose for WrestleMania 39. However, many fans claimed that The Bella Twins could feud with the Toxic Attraction trio.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

Anthony Tsivoglou @ATsivoglou @BellaTwins Does this mean that Nikki might be coming out of retirement and might be making an appearance in NXT to challenge Mandy for the title? Because I would honestly love to see that @BellaTwins Does this mean that Nikki might be coming out of retirement and might be making an appearance in NXT to challenge Mandy for the title? Because I would honestly love to see that

Tim Lyon @tlyon2 @BellaTwins It would be interesting if the two of you came back at NXT' to win both the NXT Women's title & the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. Think about it?! 🤔 @BellaTwins It would be interesting if the two of you came back at NXT' to win both the NXT Women's title & the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. Think about it?! 🤔

michael esquivel @michaelpaze7201 @BellaTwins She's calling u out oh do it for the nxt championship yes definitely NXT @BellaTwins She's calling u out oh do it for the nxt championship yes definitely NXT

☆☆🦇Matty🦁☆☆ @2ndCitySaint90

We would love to see it @BellaTwins Come back and take the title Nikki 🤩We would love to see it @BellaTwins Come back and take the title Nikki 🤩We would love to see it ❤️ https://t.co/LNSYbaZVCT

FearlEoD @fearless1roman @BellaTwins Nikki, your impact is still there. Proud of you, mother. @BellaTwins Nikki, your impact is still there. Proud of you, mother.🔥💋

NindoGod @ksuren2110

Book it @BellaTwins Mandy Rose vs Nikki Bella at Wrestlemania 39Book it @TripleH @BellaTwins Mandy Rose vs Nikki Bella at Wrestlemania 39 Book it @TripleH

The Bella Twins announced their retirement in 2019 but returned to participate at this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match. Before Nikki's retirement, she competed in several high-profile matches, even facing Ronda Rousey in the main event of Evolution.

Would you like to see Nikki Bella challenge Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Championship? Sound off in the comments section.

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes