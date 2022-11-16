Mandy Rose retains NXT Women's Title after surprise appearance by 28-year-old WWE star

NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose successfully defended her title against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match on the latest episode of the show.

Rose is gearing up to surpass 400 days as the women's champion of the developmental brand, and no successor has been in sight. Alba Fyre has given tough competition to the Toxic Attraction leader but has not come close to dethroning Rose. However, the former NXT UK star increased her chances last week after taking out Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

Mandy Rose came out for the main event on the latest episode of the show without Dolin and Jayne by her side. It looked like Alba Fyre was finally going to dethrone the Toxic Attraction leader. After the bell rang to start the match, the champion quickly left the ring and tried to hit Fyre with a knee, but the latter caught it and took her down with a Suicide Dive.

Fyre then cleared the announcers' table to put Rose through it and took out a chair from under the ring. She later took out a ladder and hit Mandy in the gut with it. She also slammed the Toxic Attraction leader onto a trashcan in the ring.

The fight spilled into the barricade next to the WWE Universe. Mandy Rose dived off the barricade and ate a superkick. Alba Fyre then laid her on top of the announcers' table and proceeded to climb the ladder.

Before she could jump off it, Fyre turned around to see Isla Dawn on the ladder. The former NXT UK star blinded her with a mist and pushed her off the ladder, causing Alba Fyre to crash into the announcers' desk. The referee then counted her out, declaring Many Rose the winner.

