Mandy Rose reveals the hilarious new nickname given to her after recent WWE release

Mandy Rose was released by WWE in 2022 in the immediate aftermath of her year-long reign as NXT Women's Champion coming to an end. She revealed the hilarious new nickname given to her as a result.

On the Power Alpha podcast, Rose and her husband, Tino Sabbatelli, spoke about a variety of topics, but in this context, it was specifically about a nickname given to her. For some background, Rose revealed that she starts trending every time a WWE superstar who is considered physically attractive is released. In this case, she used the example of Cora Jade and how many fans were clamoring for her to start an OnlyFans account, following Rose's footsteps.

Mandy Rose then revealed that, as a result of this, she has been given the nickname of "God Woman" because she is the first wrestler to get released by WWE and make it big on OnlyFans. This is because Rose has found a way to successfully monetize her OnlyFans account.

“They were calling me the godfather — or maybe the god woman — of it all. I couldn’t stop laughing. There were a few tweets I screenshotted that cracked me up. One said, ‘Mandy Rose is f***** hilarious, bro. She’s really collecting WWE releases like the Infinity Stones.” (H/T EWrestlingnews)

You can watch the full video below:

Mandy Rose recently got into the ring again.

Since she was released in 2022, it had been nearly three years since the former NXT Women's Champion stepped into the ring. That finally changed in 2025, and she had quite the experience.

On the aforementioned YouTube video, i.e, Power Alpha podcast, Mandy Rose revealed that she recently got back into the ring with Cora Jade and filmed a YouTube video. She described the experience as similar to riding a cycle, which is seemingly impossible to forget. She said:

"So, I got in the ring with Cora Jade, and we did a little YouTube video. We didn't get too crazy in there, you know; we did a few things actually. We didn't get in like a stretch, and I haven't taken a bump in a long time. So, I was trying not to wake up tomorrow and literally not feel my spine. We did a few things. It's so funny, though; it's like riding a bike.

She said that they exchanged finishers with each other, and Rose stated that she believes she never lost it in the first place. It will be interesting to see what happens with Rose's career if she decides to get back into the ring.

