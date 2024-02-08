Mandy Rose reveals NSFW reason she got in trouble for backstage after major WWE match: "I was known for that"

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose revealed she got in trouble backstage after competing in the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble match.

God's Greatest Creation joined the Stamford-based company after finishing as runner-up in the 2015 Tough Enough competition. Over the next few years, the 33-year-old competed in four Women's Royal Rumble matches.

During the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble match, Rose was thrown over the top rope by Alexa Bliss. However, she fell over Otis, who saved her from getting eliminated. The former NXT Women's Champion recalled the spot on her Power Alpha podcast, revealing it was her favorite Rumble appearance.

Rose also commented on her risque ring gear, disclosing that it got her in trouble backstage after the match.

"My favorite Royal Rumble match was the one with Otis when he saved me. [You fell on top of him, right? Your feet didn't ever touch the ground.] My feet never touched the ground. So, that was a really cool moment because we had a storyline going. It was exciting. The fans were really into it. And I loved my outfit. My outfit was really cool. Do you remember my outfit? It was the gold leotard with... it was very cheeky. I did get in trouble after the match because my cheeks were out a little too much. I was known for that," she said. [5:20 - 5:55]

Will Mandy Rose return to WWE?

Mandy Rose was released from her contract in December 2022 due to the content she posted on her exclusive website. She has since stepped away from the wrestling business.

Over the past few months, rumors suggested the former NXT Women's Champion might return to the Stamford-based promotion. The 33-year-old addressed these speculations on her Power Alphas podcast.

"I don't know if I'll ever be back in WWE. I don't know what the future holds. However, I'm enjoying my life a lot right now, and we're getting married soon. We got a lot of big plans, a lot of trips, lot of exciting things in the works. So yeah, that's your answer... You never shut doors. I will say, if I was to ever come back, it would be for my fans, for you guys. Because I know you guys miss me, and I miss you guys too," she said.

Rose was one of the most popular female superstars before her release. Rumors even suggested she was heading back to the main roster. As many superstars returned to WWE after their departure, it would not be surprising if God's Greatest Creation joins that list.

