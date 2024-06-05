Mandy Rose reveals the truth about rumor that circulated backstage about her and current WWE star

Mandy Rose spent nearly seven years as an active competitor in WWE. During her time in the Stamford-based company, a rumor circulated backstage about her and another current female superstar.

In 2021, Rose moved back from RAW to NXT. During the 33-year-old's time on WWE's developmental brand, Indi Hartwell informed her that a rumor claiming that she and Zelina Vega had had "stomach surgery" was circulating backstage. Although the former NXT Women's Champion initially thought her colleague was joking, the latter assured her she was not.

During a recent episode of The Power Alphas podcast, Mandy Rose disclosed that she was surprised to hear about that rumor, stating that she initially had no idea what "stomach surgery" meant.

"The girls in NXT had me dying one day when I used to always hang out with them. Indi Hartwell asked me one time, and she was dead serious, but she's very sarcastic like me, so I was like, 'Wait, you're serious?' There was like a rumor going around that I had stomach surgery, and I'm like, 'What do you guys mean stomach surgery?' And she told me the story. She actually said me and Zelina Vega, which was so random because Zelina has like crazy abs, and I'm like, 'I don't know what stomach surgery? I don't even know what that is?'" Mandy recalled.

The former WWE Superstar pointed out that she did not have "crazy abs" while being an in-ring competitor. Meanwhile, Mandy insisted she would never undergo such surgery.

"I would never do that. I don't have enough fat to do that anyway. But she [Indi Hartwell] was asking me, and they were laughing about it. I really thought they were joking, and they said that it was going around that I had like stomach surgery. And I'm like, 'I don't even have that crazy of a stomach!' Like right now, I'm, you know, dieting. So, maybe it's a little better, but during wrestling, my abs weren't really crazy like that to have stomach surgery," she added. [13:30 - 14:30]

What cosmetic enhancements did ex-WWE star Mandy Rose have?

During the same episode of Power Alphas, Mandy Rose opened up about having cosmetic procedures. While she refuted rumors about having her nose done, the former WWE NXT Women's Champion disclosed that she had been taking Botox to prevent wrinkles in her forehead, eyebrow frown, and crow's feet.

Meanwhile, the former WWE Superstar revealed that she had cosmetic enhancements in her teeth earlier in her life after suffering an accident during her childhood. She also had a breast enlargement and uses lip fillers.

"So, besides my teeth, my lips, and my tatas, my b**bies, that's it, guys. And Botox. I have no filler on my face. I have never put filler in my cheeks or anywhere in my face besides my lips," she said.

After years of absence, Mandy Rose is preparing to participate in a bodybuilding competition. However, she claimed it would probably be her last, as she plans to start a family with her fiance, former WWE NXT star Tino Sabbatelli.

Please credit Power Alphas and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

