Ex-WWE star Mandy Rose reveals all cosmetic enhancements she has had; refutes rumors about certain body part

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose has undergone multiple cosmetic procedures. While refuting some rumors, she recently detailed the cosmetic enhancements she had.

The former NXT Women's Champion disclosed on the Power Alphas podcast that she had had cosmetic enhancements in her teeth when she was a teenager after an accident that resulted in her having a dead tooth earlier in her life. Meanwhile, she pointed out that she had also been taking Botox to prevent wrinkles in her forehead, eyebrow frown, and crow's feet.

While the former NXT Women's Champion disclosed that she had lip fillers, she refuted rumors that she had her nose done. The 33-year-old stated that she genetically has a perfect nose. Lastly, Rose also confessed to having her breasts enhanced:

"So, besides my teeth, my lips, and my tatas, my b**bies, that's it, guys. And Botox. I have no filler in my face. I have never put filler in my cheeks or anywhere in my face besides my lips," she said. [10:33 - 10:45]

The former WWE Superstar recently underwent a cosmetic procedure

Earlier this month, Mandy Rose disclosed that she had undergone a cosmetic procedure in which she had her lip fillers dissolved. In an Instagram post, she stated that she needed to undergo the procedure because the filler was migrating over time.

The former WWE Superstar disclosed that although her lips were swollen for a couple of hours after the procedure, she barely felt it because of the numbing cream:

"We did some lip dissolving today! I've always been a little afraid to do this NGL, but it was definitely needed and really wasn't that bad! Swollen at first but a couple hours later, the swelling went down, and honestly with the numbing cream, I barely even felt it. I've only put filler in my lips the past few years and I get Botox but it was time to dissolve the filler bc over the years, you get migration and it is definitely good to start fresh!"

Mandy Rose recently announced that she would attempt to reclaim her title in the WBFF Bikini World Championships, which she previously won in 2014. She announced that it would be her final bodybuilding competition as she plans to try to have children with her fiancé, ex-WWE star Tino Sabbatelli, afterward.

