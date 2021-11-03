×
Mandy Rose reveals who will be kicking off tonight’s show, updated WWE NXT 2.0 preview

Mandy Rose has revealed what will kick off WWE NXT 2.0 tonight.
Nov 03, 2021
Mandy Rose and Toxic Attraction now hold all of the women's championships in WWE NXT.

On the first WWE NXT 2.0 show following Halloween Havoc, there looks to be some sort of celebration for Toxic Attraction opening the show as Mandy Rose has confirmed on social media.

"8 PM tonight, USA Network, don't miss it because your new NXT Women's Champion will be kicking off the show, and I got a few tricks up my sleeve," Mandy Rose revealed.
Not like you deserve it, but here’s a little info on #WWENXT tonight! 😘 https://t.co/aLHKqYOa1X

NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose will kick off WWE NXT 2.0 tonight

Quite a few matches have already been announced beyond Toxic Attraction's Mandy Rose kicking off WWE NXT 2.0 tonight, including two big tag team matches that could set the stage for new number one contenders challenging recently crowned NXT Tag Team Champions, Imperium.

Cameron Grimes is also scheduled to "bet it all" in Duke Hudson's poker room. With the lack of TV time Grimes has received since the rebranding of NXT, fans of Grimes are understandably nervous about how this segment will go.

The following matches and segments are currently announced for tonight's episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

  • NXT Women's Champion, Toxic Attraction's Mandy Rose is scheduled to kick off the show
  • Cameron Grimes enters Duke Hudson's poker room
  • Legado Del Fantasma will face Von Wagner and Kyle O'Reilly in tag team action
  • Johnny Gargano teams up with Dexter Lumis to take on Trick Williams and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes
  • Dakota Kai goes one-on-one with Cora Jade
NEW NXT Women's Champion @WWE_MandyRose will be kicking off #WWENXT 2.0 TONIGHT! https://t.co/scTfw3nHN6

Are you looking forward to WWE NXT 2.0 tonight? Which match or segment are you most looking forward to? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

