Mandy Rose reveals who will be kicking off tonight’s show, updated WWE NXT 2.0 preview

Mandy Rose and Toxic Attraction now hold all of the women's championships in WWE NXT.

On the first WWE NXT 2.0 show following Halloween Havoc, there looks to be some sort of celebration for Toxic Attraction opening the show as Mandy Rose has confirmed on social media.

"8 PM tonight, USA Network, don't miss it because your new NXT Women's Champion will be kicking off the show, and I got a few tricks up my sleeve," Mandy Rose revealed.

Quite a few matches have already been announced beyond Toxic Attraction's Mandy Rose kicking off WWE NXT 2.0 tonight, including two big tag team matches that could set the stage for new number one contenders challenging recently crowned NXT Tag Team Champions, Imperium.

Cameron Grimes is also scheduled to "bet it all" in Duke Hudson's poker room. With the lack of TV time Grimes has received since the rebranding of NXT, fans of Grimes are understandably nervous about how this segment will go.

The following matches and segments are currently announced for tonight's episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

Cameron Grimes enters Duke Hudson's poker room

Legado Del Fantasma will face Von Wagner and Kyle O'Reilly in tag team action

Johnny Gargano teams up with Dexter Lumis to take on Trick Williams and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes

Dakota Kai goes one-on-one with Cora Jade

