Mandy Rose reveals her WrestleMania dream match

Mandy Rose revealed, "It would be a hot match up for sure!".

She wants to face a WWE Hall of Famer at WrestleMania.

Mandy Rose wants to fight the Superstar who inspired her

In a recent interview with ComicBookMovie.com, WWE Superstar Mandy Rose discussed a wide range of topics and revealed who she wants to face at WrestleMania. The promising talent of SmackDown went ahead and picked the 7-time Women's Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus as her dream opponent for a match at the 'Grandest Stage of Them All'.

Mandy Rose stated that she is often compared to Trish Stratus since they both came from a fitness background before pursuing a career in professional wrestling. She further went on to say that she considers Trish Stratus as her role model and wants to face her at WrestleMania, given that both the Superstars have a similar career path.

Talking about his dream opponent in detail, Mandy Rose said:

"I would say myself versus Trish Stratus. She's always been a huge inspiration for me, and like I said earlier, we've had very similar paths in this business, and she's always been so sweet to me every time I see her."

"She is just an amazing woman who has created so many amazing moments in her career, and coming from a fitness background, she was able to really prove to people that she had what it takes, so that's a similar story for me. So, I would definitely say that would be a hot match up for sure!" (h/t WrestlingInc)

Mandy Rose also talked about how people often label her as 'just a model' and said that such viewers are nothing but ignorant. However, she feels that she has proven herself inside the ring and is determined to keep shutting the trolls with her dedication and performance.

Mandy Rose and her current run in WWE

While Mandy Rose was enjoying a fair bit of popularity on SmackDown, the romantic storyline involving her and Otis provided a massive boost to her position on the roster. She quickly became one of the most liked Superstars in WWE. It is safe to say that the last few months have seen her entertain the fans, both inside and outside the squared circle.

Oh honey I don’t need my ego stroked like you do, I know what I bring to the table, just like this company always knew too. #donthatetheplayerhatethegame https://t.co/J9OHVlrump — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) June 7, 2020

Mandy Rose's romance with Otis also allowed the creatives to create a feud between her and her best friend, Sonya Deville. The two Superstars and former tag team partners are now engaged in a brutal rivalry which has great potential.

If it is booked well, this feud between Rose and Deville can really put them on the map and will work wonders in pushing them towards the title picture in the near future.