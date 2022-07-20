Mandy Rose to defend NXT Women's Championship against returning WWE star

On the latest episode of NXT 2.0, the number one contender for Mandy Rose's NXT Women's Championship has been revealed.

A 20-Woman Battle Royal was held during the show, with the winner earning the right to challenge God's Greatest Creation for the coveted title. Amari Miller, Tiffany Stratton, Cora Jade, Alba Fyre, Tatum Paxley, Lash Legend and Nikkita Lyons were among the list of participants.

Zoey Stark was the final entrant and she made a surprise return after being out of action since November last year. She was also revealed to be the person behind the QR codes that were shared on TV over the past few weeks.

A couple of unexpected things took place during the match on NXT 2.0. Tatum Paxley eliminated herself, Wendy Choo was saved by her pillow, and Cora Jade nearly emerged victorious after going AWOL for a few minutes.

At first it seemed like Zoey Stark and Tiffany Stratton were the only two left in the ring, until Stark eliminated Stratton and the bell didn't ring.

Cora Jade tried to seize the opportunity by throwing Stark off the top rope, but she was eliminated instead. Zoey Stark won the match and has earned the right to challenge for the NXT Women's Championship.

Do you think Zoey Stark will dethrone Mandy Rose for the title? Sound off in the comments below!

