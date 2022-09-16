Mandy Rose's real-life friend claims she was her favorite rival in WWE

Mandy Rose's real-life friend Sonya Deville has admitted that her favorite rivalry in WWE was when the two women were feuding with each other.

During their time together on the main roster, Deville and Rose competed as a tag team known as Fire and Desire. However, following their split, the two also faced each other on numerous occasions, including a Loser Leaves WWE Match at SummerSlam 2020.

Deville recently hosted a Q&A via her official Instagram handle. When asked about her favorite rivalry, the WWE star simply responded by uploading a photo of her 2020 match against Rose from an episode of SmackDown.

Check out a screengrab of Deville's story:

Deville continues to compete on the main roster. She was recently unsuccessful in her attempt to become the #1 contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Extreme Rules after losing a Fatal Five-Way Elimination Match.

On the latest episode of RAW, Deville was unsuccessful in her attempt to dethrone RAW Women's Champion, Bianca Belair.

Mandy Rose continues to thrive in WWE NXT

After her initial run on the main roster, Mandy Rose returned to WWE NXT and became an integral part of the brand. She is the current NXT Women's Champion and has enjoyed a historic 300+ day reign.

Rose won the title by beating current main roster star Raquel Rodriguez at Halloween Havoc 2021. Since then, she has successfully defended her title against the likes of Wendy Choo, Dakota Kai, Kay Lee Ray, Zoey Stark, and other prominent names.

At the recent NXT Worlds Collide show, The Toxic Attraction leader became a double champion by dethroning Meiko Satomura to win the NXT UK Women's Championship in a match that also included Blair Davenport.

Mandy Rose's next opponent is likely to be Alba Fyre, formerly known as Kay Lee Ray. The champion has already defended her title once against the Scottish star but will aim to do the same once they cross paths again.

