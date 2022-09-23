Mandy Rose says she has become "really close" to 2-Time Champion in real-life

Mandy Rose has found the biggest success of her career in NXT. Not long after debuting on the rebranded NXT 2.0, she became the women's champion while also leading a faction. Speaking about her faction members, the NXT Women's Champion revealed who she has become close to in real life.

Toxic Attraction has been cited as the reason why Mandy Rose is still the NXT Women's Champion. As of this writing, she has been champion for 332 consecutive days and is only 33 days away from completing a year-long reign with the title - with only Asuka and Shayna Baszler having previously achieved this feat.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Mandy Rose revealed that she has gotten close to 2-Time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Jacy Jayne in real life and went on to praise her abilities in and out of the ring:

"I love Jacy [Jayne]. Jacy and I became really close. I would say her greatest attribute would be her passion. She's extremely passionate and that goes a really long way. And she's a really hard worker and wants the best for everyone. She's a really good person and I think, Jacy to be honest, has come a really long way when it comes to character." (1:07-1:39)

Mandy Rose explained that more people knew about Gigi Dolin during her days on the independent scene, but said it was cool to be a part of the progress that Jacy Jayne made in the last year:

"Because to be honest, Gigi [Dolin], more people knew her from the independents and she had a couple of TV matches so maybe that's the case, but Jacy, when we first came together, there were times where people were like "who's Jacy?", and we've all been through that. Now I really see so much growth in her character because she has come to find herself and I just think she has that kind of wild side and that 'screamy' side of her is what makes her stand out and she's really come to find herself, which is cool to be a part of" (1:40-2:19)

You can watch the video below:

Mandy Rose was also full of praise for Gigi Dolin

Before praising Jacy Jayne, Mandy Rose spoke about her other Toxic Attraction member Gigi Dolin. She said that she has a reserved personality and said there is a "quiet" mystery to her:

"Since I met Gigi [Dolin] the first time I liked how she's..there's like a quiet mystery about her. And she's a little more to herself and there's nothing wrong with that. I was also like that. I'm not your over-the-top, kiss-a** type of person and I don't really see her being like that either, and that's kind of the vibe I got," Rose said. (0:07-0:50)

Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin are expected to make a huge impact on the main roster when they make the full transition sooner rather than later.

