Mandy Rose received a wholesome message from WWE Superstar Jacy Jayne on Twitter.

WWE let Rose go following her NXT Women's Championship loss to Roxanne Perez a few weeks ago. The news took the wrestling world by storm, and this sudden turn of events left fans stunned. Her former Toxic Attraction stablemates Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne have since sent her heartfelt messages via Twitter.

Jayne recently took to Twitter to send another wholesome message to Mandy Rose. She wrote "I love you" and tagged Rose in the tweet.

The tweet received a response from the former WWE Superstar soon after. Check out the exchange below.

How did fans react to Mandy Rose and Jacy Jayne's Twitter exchange?

Toxic Attraction breathed new life into Mandy's waning WWE career. She had the best run of her WWE stint while in NXT. Fans had nothing but praise for the above exchange in their replies to Mandy's tweet:

Mr. Greg @Mrgreg68Greg @WWE_MandyRose All good runs must come to an end. Hey just enjoy the moments @WWE_MandyRose All good runs must come to an end. Hey just enjoy the moments

Daniel ortiz @Danielo08121798 @WWE_MandyRose We miss and will always have your back Mandy and toxic attraction will be back on top in no time!,,,Thank you Mandy for your inspiration.. @WWE_MandyRose We miss and will always have your back Mandy and toxic attraction will be back on top in no time!,,,Thank you Mandy for your inspiration..

Mandy Rose had nothing but praise for Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne while talking about Toxic Attraction on an episode of Out of Character. Here's what she said about Gigi:

“Since I met Gigi the first time, I liked how there’s kind of like this quiet mystery about her. She’s a little more to herself, and there’s nothing wrong with that. I kind of was always like that as well."

Mandy described Jayne as extremely passionate:

“I would say her greatest attribute would be like her passion. She’s extremely passionate, and that goes a really long way, but she’s also a really hard worker. She wants the best for everyone. She’s a really good person. I think Jacy, to be honest, has really come a long way too when it comes to character." [H/T 411Mania]

It looks like Mandy is doing just fine financially, as she allegedly made $500,000 in a week on FanTime. Only time will tell if the former Golden Goddess gets to wrestle again and possibly make a return to WWE somewhere down the line.

Do you think Mandy will ever return to WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

