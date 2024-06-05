Mandy Rose sees similarities between Tiffany Stratton and major WWE star

Tiffany Stratton quickly gained popularity after joining WWE's main roster. Recently, Mandy Rose spoke highly of The Buff Barbie, highlighting similarities between her and Charlotte Flair.

Earlier this year, Tiffany Stratton received her main roster call-up as she joined Friday Night SmackDown. She has been making waves on the blue brand, competing in numerous high-profile matches, including a Women's Title bout.

During an appearance on the Heated Shenanigans Podcast, The Golden Goddess spoke about Tiffany Stratton. The former NXT Women's Champion said she saw many similarities between Stratton and Charlotte Flair. Rose also praised the SmackDown star's work and hoped to see her thrive in the promotion.

"When I first met Tiffany [Stratton] and I first saw her match at the Performance Center in NXT, I was kind of blown away because I had asked a lot of girls how long this girl had been wrestling for, and they were like, not long at all (...) She's really great, and I can tell that she has that athletic ability, kind of like Charlotte Flair, similarity of like that gymnastics background, and you could tell she's super athletic. I was really impressed with that," Rose said. (From 13:50 to 14:22)

Tiffany Stratton wants to have a match against Charlotte Flair in WWE

Charlotte Flair has been at the pinnacle of the WWE women's division for years. The Queen has flawlessly portrayed both heel and babyface characters and won multiple championships in the promotion. Hence, she is a dream opponent for many up-and-coming talents.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia, Tiffany Stratton expressed her interest in facing Charlotte Flair. She wanted the bout to take place at a potential edition of The Show of Shows in Minnesota.

"You know, I heard that WrestleMania next year is rumored to be in Minnesota, and I'm from Minnesota, so I think me versus Charlotte Flair would be the perfect main event of Day One of WrestleMania," Stratton said.

The two-night extravaganza is set to take place in Las Vegas next year, but the two can still collide if all the stars align. Last month, Tiffany Stratton faced Bayley and Naomi for the WWE Women's Championship in Lyon, France, and lost.

What are your thoughts on Tiffany Stratton's current WWE run? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit the Heated Shenanigans Podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

