Watch: Mandy Rose sends a bold message with current male champion ahead of WrestleMania 38 week

Mandy Rose and Dolph Ziggler will defend their respective championships during WrestleMania 38 week at NXT Stand & Deliver. Taking to social media, Ziggler sent a bold message ahead of his title match against Bron Breakker, with Rose responding to this tweet.

At NXT Stand & Deliver 2022, Rose will also defend her title, as she is set to put the NXT Women's Championship on the line in a Fatal Four-Way Match. The reigning champion will face Cora Jade, Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray at the show.

Ahead of their respective title matches, Ziggler and Rose both expressed confidence. The Showoff claimed that at Stand & Deliver, expect him to do a lot more than just steal the show and the same can be said for Rose.

After appearing on NXT earlier this year, Dolph Ziggler became a regular on the brand. He went on to win the NXT Championship at Roadblock, defeating Tommaso Ciampa and defending champion Bron Breakker in a Triple Threat Match.

The win also marked Ziggler's first world title win in nearly 9 years. The Showoff is also a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and has already defended his title once against LA Knight on NXT.

Mandy Rose's match for NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 was confirmed during the latest episode of NXT 2.0

Mandy Rose is currently enjoying her first title reign in WWE, having beaten Raquel Gonzalez to win the NXT Women's Championship. Since then, Rose has defended the title against Kay Lee Ray but will have to cross paths against her once again.

At NXT Stand & Deliver, Rose was initially meant to put her title on the line against Cora Jade. However, on this week's NXT 2.0, the duo of Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray won the Dusty Classic and instead of going after the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles, they decided to insert themselves in the NXT Women's Championship Match.

Rose will now put her NXT Women's Title in a Fatal Four-Way against Jade, Ray, and former champion Shirai. NXT Stand & Deliver is scheduled to take place on the 2nd of April, days before WrestleMania 38.

