"Climb b*****" - Mandy Rose sends brutal tweet to NXT locker room

Current NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose has taken to social media to put the NXT women's division on notice with a brutal post.

Following a main roster run, Rose arrived on WWE's developmental show in July 2021. The following month, she teamed up with Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jane to form Toxic Attraction, a faction that has dominated NXT ever since. The alliance led Rose to the NXT Women's Championship and Dolin & Jayne to the brand's Women's Tag Team Championships.

Rose has defeated all challengers since beating Io Shirai for the NXT Women's Championship back at Halloween Havoc 2021. Taking to Twitter, Rose recently sent out a brutal message, telling NXT's other women to "climb" to be on her level.

"Want to be on my level? Climb b*****" #wwenxt

When was Mandy Rose's last title defense?

Mandy Rose recently retained her NXT Women's Championship at the In Your House premium live event.

At the event, Rose defended the title against Wendy Choo, who has been feuding with Toxic Attraction for weeks on NXT 2.0. The champion destroyed Choo's pillow during the match and hit a running knee for the pinfall.

On the show's latest episode, Toxic Attraction confronted NXT Women's Breakout Tournament winner Roxanne Perez. Though nothing is confirmed the tournament win could mean that the latter is next in line for a shot at Rose's title.

It will be interesting to see how long Rose's title run lasts and who eventually dethrones her. You can read more about her by clicking right here.

