Mandy Rose sends heartfelt message to absent WWE star

Mandy Rose has sent a heartfelt message to an absent WWE Superstar today.

Rose was let go by the promotion in 2022 due to some content she was posting online. The former NXT Women's Champion launched a premium service for fans and it led to her dropping her title to Roxanne Perez and the promotion ultimately releasing her.

Liv Morgan is currently on hiatus from the company, and has not competed in a match since the July 17 edition of WWE RAW. Morgan took to social media today to hype the release of The Kill Room. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was cast in the film alongside Hollywood stars Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson.

The former superstar reacted to Morgan's post with several clapping and heart emojis as seen in her post below.

Bill Apter believes former WWE star Mandy Rose will eventually return to wrestling

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes it is only a matter of time before Mandy Rose returns to the world of professional wrestling.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter praised Rose for getting better at the craft during her tenure as a superstar. Apter added that the former champion became quite the talent in the company and he wouldn't be surprised if she returned down the line.

"But honestly, she (Mandy Rose) started out as a pretty face and a pretty body; the model look. But she really learned the ropes, and she really became quite a talent in NXT and WWE. And Teddy is gonna know this better than either of us. Once you go away from it for years, there's always something that's gonna drive you back in because you really never wanna leave it forever," said Bill Apter. [3:15 - 3:45]

You can check out the full video below:

Rose excelled as the leader of Toxic Attraction in NXT but her time with the promotion came to an unceremonious end last year. It will be interesting to see if the 33-year-old ever does to decide to return to the squared circle sometime in the future.

