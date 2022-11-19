Mandy Rose sends a heartfelt message to current AEW Champion

WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose recently sent a heartfelt message to AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa.

Rosa recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where she heaped praise on the NXT Women's Champion. The AEW star stated that Rose has progressed tremendously in the last few years and deserves more respect.

The two women have since then sent multiple messages to each other on Twitter, stating their admiration for each other.

In a recent tweet, Rose mentioned that she thinks highly of her AEW counterpart.

"I think very highly of you as well, respect!"

AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa commented on Mandy Rose's dedication

The Toxic Attraction leader's stint on NXT has been exhilarating so far. Mandy Rose moved to WWE's third brand in June 2021. It took her only four months to capture the NXT Women's Title as she defeated Raquel Rodriguez at NXT 2.0: Halloween Havoc.

She added another feather to her cap at Worlds Collide as she unified the NXT UK Women's Championship and NXT Women's Championship by defeating Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport in a Triple Threat match.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rose applauded Rose for her commitment as the champion.

"She’s really committed to represent NXT’s women’s division as a champion. She might not be a high-flyer, she might be super spectacular, but what she’s doing, I think it’s very important because that shows you if you give time to someone and if you believe in them, that’s how you can develop and that’s how you can become. I think Mandy Rose deserves a little bit more respect because she’s really working very, very hard," Rosa said.

#WHRADIO @wrestlingheads Mandy Rose is a star she’s ready for the main roster Mandy Rose is a star she’s ready for the main roster https://t.co/GtNkC5lGLm

The Toxic Attraction leader surpassed 365 days as the NXT Women's Champion last month, becoming only the third woman to hold the title for a year.

Thunder Rosa, meanwhile, is currently sidelined due to an injury, while Toni Storm is the interim AEW Women's Champion. It remains to be seen when Rosa will make her return to the company.

