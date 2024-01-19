Mandy Rose sends a heartfelt message to current WWE Superstar

Mandy Rose recently took to social media to send a heartfelt message to WWE star Cora Jade.

Rose is a former NXT Women's Champion. During her time on the brand, she was also the leader of Toxic Attraction, a faction that consisted of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

Taking to Twitter/X, Rose sent a heartfelt birthday wish to Jade and expressed her love for the 23-year-old:

"Happy birthday @corajadewwe love u little girl, keep shining," wrote Rose.

Check out a screengrab of Rose's Instagram story here.

Jade, who recently returned to action in NXT, suffered a long-term injury during a NXT live event.

Mandy Rose has claimed she is open to return to WWE

Mandy Rose has admitted that she is open to a return to professional wrestling. Her last official match was in 2022, when she lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez.

Speaking in an interview with TMZ, the former NXT Women's Champion claimed that she would be open to accepting offers, considering that she is a free agent. Rose said:

"Listen, I do miss performing, I miss the camaraderie, I miss that adrenaline rush, for sure. I can't sit here and say I don't miss it. However, I am keeping myself super busy not to have to think about it as much. I don't know about the future. I am a free agent now... If the right call comes around, and I feel like making an appearance and coming back to any wrestling federation out there, I'm not saying it's a no, but right now I'm pretty busy. It has to be the right call."

During Rose's reign as the NXT Women's Champion, she successfully defended the title in multi-woman matches involving Cora Jade.

