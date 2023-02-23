Mandy Rose sends out a heartfelt message to real-life best friend Sonya Deville following her engagement

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently sent out a heartwarming message to her real-life best friend Sonya Deville following the latter's engagement.

After years of dating, Deville finally confirmed her engagement with her long-time partner Toni Cassano. Taking to social media, Sonya uploaded photos from her engagement with Toni, as she mentioned that Cassano had said yes to the proposal.

Taking to social media, Deville's best friend, Mandy, sent her a congratulatory message as she mentioned how happy she was for her.

Rose wrote:

"SO HAPPY FOR YOU FRIEND @sonyadevillewwe SO GLAD I COULD SPEND THIS Special MOMENT WITH U TWO. YOU FOUND YOUR BETTER HALF @fit_tonicassano AND U GUYS DESERVE THE WORLD love you guys!!"

Check out a screenshot of Mandy Rose's Instagram story below:

Mandy Rose narrated her story after being released by WWE

Mandy Rose narrated her story after being released by WWE. While speaking in an interview on The Sessions, Mandy mentioned that she used to make jokes about her WWE release. But when she was actually released, the company just made a call to let her know about the same.

"The next day, which I was anticipating with how everything went down, I was making jokes about it, actually. It's the only way [to get through it]. I was literally making jokes about it and the girls were like, 'oh my God! Stop! you're crazy.' I'm like, 'no,' I'm like, 'it's not crazy. But yeah, I got a call. I don't know around like 11 or something... So, yeah, I got that call and they said what they said, you know, they had to release me because of this situation, but I didn't really get much info. So, that was kind of it," she said.

Rose further added how she was staying at Indi Hartwell's place when she was fired. The former NXT Women's Champion recalled how shocked Indi was when she found out about the former's release.

Mandy Rose detailed:

"I was actually staying at Indi Hartwell's house, Sam, because I stay there sometimes. We became really close, and she was upstairs getting ready for TV because, I never told anyone this story actually, but she was upstairs getting ready because we were gonna do a double taping that day and that's why I stayed. And I was like, 'Indi,' I was like, 'I just got fired.' And she's like, 'what?!' She's like, 'shut the f**k up,' like, 'no way,' bla bla bla. And I was like, 'no, I'm serious.' You like at first you like laugh a little bit. You don't know whether you wanna laugh or you wanna cry. So, it was like I got punched but I was like, 'okay, now I really need to think about this and, you know, handle this,' or whatever," Rose added.

It would be exciting to see if Rose will ever make a return to the company in the near future or not.

