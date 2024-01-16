Mandy Rose sends a heartfelt message after recent reunion with WWE Superstars

Mandy Rose took to social media to share a heartfelt message in honor of Sonya Deville and her fiancé, Toni Cassano.

In 2023, Deville and Cassano announced their engagement. The latter was recently addressed as "Future Mrs." on social media as the couple prepares to get married soon.

Taking to Instagram, Rose shared a reel highlighting her recent reunion and celebration with Deville, Cassano, and Liv Morgan:

"Celebrating these two in Scottsdale, AZ 🥰💍💒 @sonyadevillewwe @fit_tonicassano" wrote Rose

Check out Rose's Instagram post here.

Deville and Morgan are both currently sidelined due to their respective injuries. The two women were involved in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship scene before being injured.

Due to Deville's injury, she was also forced to vacate the Women's Tag Team Championship, which she won alongside Chelsea Green. Meanwhile, Morgan held the titles twice with Raquel Rodriguez.

Mandy Rose is open to a return to professional wrestling

Since leaving WWE, Mandy Rose has yet to make her return to professional wrestling under any promotion or company.

However, the former NXT Women's Champion hasn't ruled out the idea of a return to the industry.

Speaking in an interview with TMZ, she said:

"Listen, I do miss performing, I miss the camaraderie, I miss that adrenaline rush, for sure. I can't sit here and say I don't miss it. However, I am keeping myself super busy not to have to think about it as much. I don't know about the future. I am a free agent now... If the right call comes around, and I feel like making an appearance and coming back to any wrestling federation out there, I'm not saying it's a no, but right now I'm pretty busy. It has to be the right call."

During her time in WWE, Mandy Rose teamed up with Sonya Deville. She was also the leader of Toxic Attraction in NXT.

Do you miss Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville on WWE TV? Sound off in the comment section

