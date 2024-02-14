Mandy Rose sends a heartfelt message after Sonya Deville gets married

Mandy Rose has sent a heartfelt message to Sonya Deville after the latter got married a few days back.

Deville, who has been out of action for months due to an ACL injury, recently tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Toni Cassano. The wedding was attended by multiple current WWE Superstars such as Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and Liv Morgan.

While Mandy Rose may not be a part of the Stamford-based company anymore, she still shares a close relationship with Sonya. The former NXT Women's Champion was also present for her best friend on one of the most important days of her life.

A few days after the wedding, Mandy took to Instagram to share pictures from the event while also sending a heartfelt message to her former tag team partner.

"Couldn’t be more happy for my best friend @sonyadevillewwe & @fit_tonicassano who tied the knot this weekend!! 💒 So happy for you both and excited for your journey, you deserve it all!!"

WWE was allegedly planning a romantic angle between Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville were on-screen partners for a long time. The duo even made their WWE main roster debut together alongside Paige. Their union lasted for a long time before Deville eventually turned on the former NXT Women's Champion.

According to former WWE writer Dave Schilling, there were plans to put the SmackDown Women's Championship on Mandy Rose in a triple-threat match against Asuka and Sonya Deville at WrestleMania 35, with Deville taking the pin. Dave also noted that the storyline was supposed to culminate with a kiss between the two partners.

“On TV, the Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville storyline. That was supposed to culminate in a romance between Sonya and Mandy at WrestleMania 35 where it was a triple threat for the SmackDown Women’s Championship and Mandy was going to win because Sonya would lay down for her and they would embrace and kiss in the middle of the ring. I said, ‘Oh boy.’ If you’re going to do this, I understand why it could be great because it’s a representation and it’s necessary.”

Expand Tweet

However, the plans were later nixed as the creative team thought that the duo could end up getting booed due to Asuka's popularity. The Empress of Tomorrow ended up dropping the title to Charlotte Flair before WrestleMania 35 which eventually led to Becky Lynch winning both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE