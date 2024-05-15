Mandy Rose sends a message to Liv Morgan, reacts to her latest photos

Mandy Rose has reacted to Liv Morgan's latest photos, which she posted after this week's episode of WWE RAW. On RAW, Morgan was involved in multiple segments with Becky Lynch.

At the upcoming King and Queen of The Ring Premium Live Event, Morgan will challenge Lynch for the Women's World Championship. Rhea Ripley vacated the title after suffering a shoulder injury during a brawl against her former tag team partner, Liv Morgan.

On Instagram, Morgan uploaded a new set of photos, catching Rose's attention. The former NXT Women's Champion commented with few smiley face with heart eyes emojis.

Check out one of Morgan's photos and a screengrab of Rose's Instagram comment:

Konnan spoke highly of Liv Morgan

Konnan recently praised Liv Morgan and discussed her current feud with Becky Lynch. The veteran initially believed Morgan was overpushed while she was a champion.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan stated that the current version of Morgan is entertaining and confident. He also praised the former SmackDown Women's Champion's skills on the mic. Konnan said:

"I just thought that Liv Morgan has been somebody to me, that was pushed down my throat when she had the title. I thought she didn't come off as a champion, and they gave her the title too soon. Then they tried to make her like this crazy chick, which I was not buying at all. This Liv Morgan is very, very entertaining. She's very confident and good on the mic."

Morgan returned to WWE during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She also came close to winning this year's Women's Elimination Chamber Match but fell short at the final hurdle.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion will finally aim to get her hands on a singles championship for the first time since 2022. Her only reign as a singles champion ended at the hands of Ronda Rousey, who dethroned Morgan at Extreme Rules 2022.

Meanwhile, Lynch is also in her first reign as the Women's World Champion and would aim for a crucial victory over Morgan at the King and Queen of The Ring PLE in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

