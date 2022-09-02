"You’re in my world now honey" - Mandy Rose sends a message to opponent ahead of title unification match

Mandy Rose has sent an intimidating message to her Worlds Collide opponent Meiko Satomura ahead of their title unification match.

Rose returned to NXT in July 2021 and formed the faction 'Toxic Attraction' along with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. She shocked the world after defeating Raquel Rodriguez in a Trick or Street Fight to win the NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc. Since then, Rose has enjoyed a dominant reign as the champion.

On the other side of the pond, Meiko Satomura quickly became one of NXT UK's top stars soon after her debut in February 2021. She even became the first Japanese Wrestler to win an NXT UK Title when she defeated Kay Lee Ray.

WWE is currently looking to unify the Women's Titles as NXT Europe will replace NXT UK next year. This has resulted in a Triple Threat match between champs Meiko Satomura, Mandy Rose, and challenger Blair Davenport at NXT Worlds Collide to unify the belts.

In a recent episode of NXT, Alba Fyre (FKA Kay Lee Ray) asked Satomura to win at Worlds Collide. The Toxic Attraction leader recently replied to this segment on Twitter.

"You’re in my world now honey … I’m the greatest champ," wrote Rose.

Many fans have agreed with Mandy Rose's statement

Members of the WWE Universe quickly replied to Rose. Some fans even called her the greatest women's champion in NXT's history.

Check out some of the reactions below:

George Burn @burng661 @WWE_MandyRose Yes you are Truly The Greatest Champion in the NXT @WWE_MandyRose Yes you are Truly The Greatest Champion in the NXT

Despite the positive comments, one fan said Rose wasn't a wrestler.

\m/DrXtreme\m/ @DrXtreme80 @WWE_MandyRose wrestler? haha no your not, you too slow to keep up with an actual wrestler, you have to stop, slow down the pace of a match and then head to your next spot. a good wrestler does all this in one motion with no pauses in between. you just get carried. @WWE_MandyRose wrestler? haha no your not, you too slow to keep up with an actual wrestler, you have to stop, slow down the pace of a match and then head to your next spot. a good wrestler does all this in one motion with no pauses in between. you just get carried.

Some fans even believed Mandy would be the Undisputed NXT Women's Champion following Worlds Collide.

jermaine jones @jermaine611 @WWE_MandyRose You will be the only full time unifying champion @WWE_MandyRose You will be the only full time unifying champion

One fan tweeted that Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport need to show Mandy Rose some respect.

stephen stancil @Bengals0035 @WWE_MandyRose Meiko Satomura And Blair Davenport Better Show Mandy Rose Some Respect In Mandy Rose's Name Remember That Next Time. @WWE_MandyRose Meiko Satomura And Blair Davenport Better Show Mandy Rose Some Respect In Mandy Rose's Name Remember That Next Time.

Rose is set to defend her women's championship against two worthy opponents at NXT Worlds Collide. Fans will have to tune in to the event to see how the match unfolds.

