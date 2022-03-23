"Wants a piece of Mandy" - Mandy Rose sends a message to three WWE Superstars ahead of her big title match

Mandy Rose sent a message to Cora Jade, Io Shirai, and Kay Lee Ray ahead of her big title match against the three WWE Superstars at NXT Stand and Deliver 2022.

On this week's episode of NXT 2.0, the duo of Shirai and Ray won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. However, the winning pair declared that instead of going after the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship, Shirai and Ray wanted to be added to the NXT Women's Championship match.

Shortly afterward, WWE NXT on Twitter confirmed the Fatal Four Way Match for the NXT Women's Championship. In reaction to this, the reigning NXT Women's Champion took to Twitter and wrote that everyone wants a piece of her.

"Everyone wants a piece of Mandy," wrote the NXT Women's Champion.

In the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, the pairing of Shirai and Ray defeated Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai. Kai won the tournament last year alongside former NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez.

Meanwhile, the reigning NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne, won the belts at Halloween Havoc 2021 in a three-way bout. Since then, the Toxic Attraction duo has defended their titles once against Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta.

Mandy Rose's run so far as the NXT Women's Champion

After returning to NXT, Mandy Rose won her first-ever championship in WWE. At Halloween Havoc, Rose got her hands on the gold, defeating Raquel Gonzalez to win the NXT Women's Championship.

Since then, Rose has defended her title twice, the first time being against Cora Jade and Gonzalez in a Triple Threat Match. In her subsequent title defense, she successfully defeated Kay Lee Ray.

On April 2nd at NXT Stand and Deliver 2022, the former Golden Goddess will put her title on the line against three other superstars. The numbers game might not favor the champion heading into WrestleMania weekend.

Edited by Pratik Singh