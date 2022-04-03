Mandy Rose sends a message to WWE official following NXT Championship win

Mandy Rose has sent out a message to her friend and WWE official, Sonya Deville following her win at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Rose faced Cora Jade, Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray in a Fatal 4-Way match for the NXT Women’s Championship at the premium live event.

Following the match, Deville took to Twitter and wrote that her friend Rose is a damn star, after the latter retained her NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver.

“My friend is a DAMN STAR,” wrote Deville.

Check out Sonya Deville’s tweet below:

Replying to The Official Boss, Rose mentioned how much she loves the former.

“LOVE YOU FRIEND,” wrote Rose.

Check out Mandy Rose’s tweet below:

Deville showed her love and support for Rose even before the match began. The Official Boss reposted Rose’s entrance video and captioned it as:

“A STAR”

The NXT Women’s Champion replied to Deville and said that she’s the best.

“Ur the best,” wrote Rose.

Mandy Rose successfully retained her NXT Championship

Mandy Rose successfully retained NXT Women’s Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match after pinning Io Shirai.

Despite several attempts, various techniques and huge efforts, Io Shirai couldn’t defeat Rose. The Genius of the Sky portrayed her athletic skills and threw Ray from the top rope. She even successfully pulled off a moonsault.

But eventually, it was Rose who took away Shirai’s opportunity of winning the NXT Championship. Rose won the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Halloween Havoc, 2021 against Raquel Gonzalez.

The NXT Women’s Champion defended her title for the first time against Cora Jade and Gonzalez in a Triple Threat match. Rose was once again successful at defending her championship by defeating Kay Lee Ray.

Although, Rose retained her NXT Women’s Championship, the other Toxic Attraction members had a hard time, as they were not able to retain their tag team championships against Gonzalez and Dakota Kai during the pre-show of NXT Stand & Deliver.

Did you enjoy NXT Stand and Deliver? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

If you'd like to see other results from Stand and Deliver you can check them out here!

We asked Becky Lynch who Seth Rollins is facing at WrestleMania right here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you happy to see Mandy Rose as NXT Women's Champion? Yes No 25 votes so far