WWE NXT Stand and Deliver Results: Multiple title changes; Controversial finish to main event - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (April 2nd, 2022)

NXT Stand & Deliver kicked off after the kickoff show that saw Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez defeat Toxic Attraction to become the new NXT Women's Tag Champions. The first big show on WrestleMania weekend started with the ladder match for the NXT North American title and we headed to the ring right after the intro video package.

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results (April 2nd, 2022): Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Grayson Waller vs. Santos Escobar vs. Solo Sikoa - Ladder match for the NXT North American Title

Grimes had the early advantage before Waller got some big moves in and took out Solo with the help of Sanga at ringside. Solo set up a ladder in the corner with Waller under it and tossed Hayes on top of the pile. Then, he topped it off with another ladder and then Santos Escobar and hit a massive splash on all of it.

Grimes managed to take Solo down in the middle of the ring before Melo tossed a ladder at him. Escobar came in and cleared the ring by sending Grimes in the corner and hitting him with another ladder. Waller got a stunner and took out Escobar before he and Melo fought over the ladder in the ring.

Solo stopped Melo from climbing and got a superkick before climbing the ladder but Escobar got up there as well and dropped Sikoa from the top of the ladder and onto another ladder with a powerbomb. Grimes and Escobar took each other out before Trick came in and set up a ladder in the ring.

Sanga ran in after him and tore the ladder in two before Lopez and the Legado attacked the big guy with ladders before Elektra hit a dive on Melo on the outside. Sanga and the Legado were brawling at ringside and Sanga got sandwiched between two ladders before Sikoa wiped out Wilde and Mendoza with a double Samoan Drop.

Sikoa climbed to the top again but Escobar followed him and Trick dropped the ladder down. Williams got up the ladder himself and Grimes came up and tipped it over, dropping Trick outside. Grimes' and Waller both tried to get the title but failed before Sikoa was laid out on a ladder bridged between the apron and the barricades.

Waller got on top of a ladder outside the ring and tried to elbow drop Melo through the ladder bridge but Hayes escaped right on time. Escobar hit the Phantom Driver on Melo before Grimes came in with the cave-in and took Santos out before retrieving the title!

Result: Cameron Grimes won the ladder match and became the new North American Champion

Grade: A

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D'Angelo at NXT Stand & Deliver

D'Angelo got the first takedown and sent Ciampa to the mat before kicking him down in the corner. Ciampa turned it around and unloaded with kicks of his own before getting a few big knee strikes to the head. Ciampa took Tony outside and sent him into the ring steps before hitting one more big knee.

Ciampa ripped off the padding from the floor at ringside and exposed the concrete before heading to the ring. D'Angelo took back control and hit Ciampa with a big suplex for a near fall. Ciampa went down for a couple more near falls before hitting back and destroying Tony with chops in the corner before hitting a massive knee strike.

Tony retrieved the crowbar from the corner but failed to hit Ciampa with it. D'Angelo got a low blow before getting the crowbar again but Ciampa hit the Willow's Bell and the Fairytale Ending for a near fall as Tony got back in the ring. They headed outside again and Tony managed to hit a DDT on the exposed concrete before picking up the win in the ring.

Result: Tony D'Angelo def. Tomasso Ciampa

After the match, Ciampa got a big reaction from the crowd and Triple H came and hugged the former NXT Champion.

Grade: A

Imperium (c) vs. The Creed Brothers vs. MSK NXT Tag Team Title match at NXT Stand & Deliver

Brutus, Marcel, and Lee kicked off the match and MSK was in control early on. Barthel got some big moves and hit a top rope elbow drop before making the tag to Aichner.

Carter and Lee hit the Swanton bomb-corkscrew plancha combo before getting a near fall. Julius hit a dive from the top rope and he fell on top of the others, taking them all out. Brutus hit a dive on MSK and Aichner on the outside from the top rope before tagging Julius in the ring.

Aichner stopped the pin and the Imperium wiped out the Creeds on the outside before heading back to the ring. Imperium tried to hit their finisher on Carter but MSK turned it around and Nash hit the powerbomb on Barthel for the win!

Result: MSK def. Imperium & The Creed Brothers to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions

Grade: B

Cameron Grimes was very emotional backstage after his win and Joe Gacy cut a creepy promo before we moved on with NXT Stand & Deliver.

Mandy Rose (c) vs. Cora Jade vs. Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray - NXT Women's Championship match at NXT Stand & Deliver

The three challengers went after Mandy Rose right away and sent her outside before Io and Kay focused on Jade. Rose dragged Jade outside before KLR and Io took them out with dives from the ring. Rose and Io were brawling at ringside while Ray and Jade fought it out on the other side.

Back in the ring, Ray and Shirai were beating each other up before Rose came back. Jade tried to attack the champ but was laid out with a spinebuster. Jade hit Rose with a knee strike before getting a near fall off an Impaler DDT but KLR broke up the pin.

Ray got the KLR Bomb on Jade before going to the top but Io pushed her off and hit a moonsault. Rose hit Io with a running knee before picking up the win.

Result: Mandy Rose def. Cora Jade, Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray to retain the NXT Women's Championship

Grade: B+

DuSia and InDex were having a cowboy dress-up competition in Texas and InDex came out with the win. Duke was furious and said that he was better than Dexter before they started brawling backstage at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Gunther vs. LA Knight at NXT Stand & Deliver

The match went outside early on and LA Knight was hit with a powerbomb on the apron. Back in the ring, Knight was taking a massive beating as Gunther laid down uppercuts and chops before focusing on Knight's lower back. Knight took a boot to the face before Gunther locked in the Boston Crab.

Knight came back with a diving tackle before stomping on him in the corner. Knight took Gunther down for an elbow drop before taking him to the top rope but the move was denied. Knight tried a second time and got the superplex for a near fall.

Gunther locked in a sleeper hold before GUNTHER took him down and hit him with a dive. Knight countered out of it with a Burning Hammer for a near fall before going to the top but Gunther dodged the move. Gunther took out Knight from the ropes and hit a flying splash before picking up the win.

Result: Gunther def. LA Knight

Grade: B+

Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Bron Breakker - NXT Championship match at NXT Stand & Deliver

Bron Breakker was out with his chainsaw and sliced the X from the NXT logo on the ramp before walking to the ring. Dolph went for a cheap shot before the bell and Bron tried to take him out before the match but the ref stopped him.

After the bell, Bron was in control and Dolph retreated outside before heading but only to take a pop-up spear. Roode tried to interfere and Bron chased after him as he ran backstage. Bron gave up on the chase and got back to the ring before the count.

Ziggler was in control and dropped Bron on the ropes before locking in a headlock. Breakker got a Rana from the top rope off a counter before getting a spear for a near fall. Bron got one more near fall but Roode dragged Ziggler out of the ring to break the count.

Bron hit a dive and took out Roode and Ziggler before sending Robert into the steel steps. Back in the ring, Ziggler got the famouser and the Zig-Zag for a near fall before Breakker came back with some big moves. Bron lifted Ziggler for the finisher but Dolph jabbed him in the eye and hit the superkick for the win.

Result: Dolph Ziggler def. Bron Breakker to retain the NXT Championship

Grade: B

Show rating: A

We got a great show tonight at NXT Stand & Deliver with multiple title changes starting as early as in the kickoff show while Cameron Grimes picked up the biggest win of his career. Ciampa got a big reaction from the crowd for his final match on NXT and Ziggler managed to defend his title on NXT Stand & Deliver.

