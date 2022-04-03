×
Create
Notifications

WWE NXT Stand and Deliver Results: Multiple title changes; Controversial finish to main event - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (April 2nd, 2022)

What a way to kick off WrestleMania week with NXT Stand and Deliver!
What a way to kick off WrestleMania week with NXT Stand and Deliver!
Jojo
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 03, 2022 02:17 AM IST
Listicle

NXT Stand & Deliver kicked off after the kickoff show that saw Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez defeat Toxic Attraction to become the new NXT Women's Tag Champions. The first big show on WrestleMania weekend started with the ladder match for the NXT North American title and we headed to the ring right after the intro video package.

Wait, @therealestwendy!?!? Where'd she come from?#StandAndDeliver @RaquelWWE @DakotaKai_WWE @gigidolin_wwe @jacyjaynewwe https://t.co/dVESNsVR0p

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results (April 2nd, 2022): Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Grayson Waller vs. Santos Escobar vs. Solo Sikoa - Ladder match for the NXT North American Title

Not the best place to be if you're @Carmelo_WWE...#WWENXT #StandAndDeliver @WWESoloSikoa @CGrimesWWE https://t.co/7YRI7RDMPO

Grimes had the early advantage before Waller got some big moves in and took out Solo with the help of Sanga at ringside. Solo set up a ladder in the corner with Waller under it and tossed Hayes on top of the pile. Then, he topped it off with another ladder and then Santos Escobar and hit a massive splash on all of it.

Grimes managed to take Solo down in the middle of the ring before Melo tossed a ladder at him. Escobar came in and cleared the ring by sending Grimes in the corner and hitting him with another ladder. Waller got a stunner and took out Escobar before he and Melo fought over the ladder in the ring.

😱🤯😱🤯@WWESoloSikoa just got BOUNCED off that ladder!!!#WWENXT #StandAndDeliver @EscobarWWE https://t.co/46PhZyKfYR

Solo stopped Melo from climbing and got a superkick before climbing the ladder but Escobar got up there as well and dropped Sikoa from the top of the ladder and onto another ladder with a powerbomb. Grimes and Escobar took each other out before Trick came in and set up a ladder in the ring.

#LegadoDelFantasma!!!#StandAndDeliver @elektralopezwwe @joaquinwilde_ @RaulMendozaWWE https://t.co/BXnycUJzCo

Sanga ran in after him and tore the ladder in two before Lopez and the Legado attacked the big guy with ladders before Elektra hit a dive on Melo on the outside. Sanga and the Legado were brawling at ringside and Sanga got sandwiched between two ladders before Sikoa wiped out Wilde and Mendoza with a double Samoan Drop.

Sikoa climbed to the top again but Escobar followed him and Trick dropped the ladder down. Williams got up the ladder himself and Grimes came up and tipped it over, dropping Trick outside. Grimes' and Waller both tried to get the title but failed before Sikoa was laid out on a ladder bridged between the apron and the barricades.

NOBODY HOME FOR @GraysonWWE!!! 😱#StandAndDeliver https://t.co/RSlazQa1NN

Waller got on top of a ladder outside the ring and tried to elbow drop Melo through the ladder bridge but Hayes escaped right on time. Escobar hit the Phantom Driver on Melo before Grimes came in with the cave-in and took Santos out before retrieving the title!

Result: Cameron Grimes won the ladder match and became the new North American Champion

.@CGrimesWWE has done it!!!!#AndNEW #NATitle #StandAndDeliver https://t.co/MHSaHVJ6dN

Grade: A

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D'Angelo at NXT Stand & Deliver

.@NXTCiampa is unloading on @TonyDangeloWWE!#WWENXT #StandAndDeliver https://t.co/5zaFGoAnTY

D'Angelo got the first takedown and sent Ciampa to the mat before kicking him down in the corner. Ciampa turned it around and unloaded with kicks of his own before getting a few big knee strikes to the head. Ciampa took Tony outside and sent him into the ring steps before hitting one more big knee.

.@TonyDangeloWWE looks to battle back against @NXTCiampa!#WWENXT #StandAndDeliver https://t.co/IOF67MDczq

Ciampa ripped off the padding from the floor at ringside and exposed the concrete before heading to the ring. D'Angelo took back control and hit Ciampa with a big suplex for a near fall. Ciampa went down for a couple more near falls before hitting back and destroying Tony with chops in the corner before hitting a massive knee strike.

.@TonyDangeloWWE plants @NXTCiampa and AJ Galante loves it! #StandAndDeliver @dbtrashers https://t.co/xhTb9C7wfv

Tony retrieved the crowbar from the corner but failed to hit Ciampa with it. D'Angelo got a low blow before getting the crowbar again but Ciampa hit the Willow's Bell and the Fairytale Ending for a near fall as Tony got back in the ring. They headed outside again and Tony managed to hit a DDT on the exposed concrete before picking up the win in the ring.

NXT has a new Don! 😱#WWENXT #StandAndDeliver @TonyDangeloWWE @dbtrashers @NXTCiampa https://t.co/akcR4zNn2i

Result: Tony D'Angelo def. Tomasso Ciampa

After the match, Ciampa got a big reaction from the crowd and Triple H came and hugged the former NXT Champion.

#WeAreNXT ❤️#StandAndDeliver @NXTCiampa @TripleH https://t.co/Q0AEkciLF3

Grade: A

Imperium (c) vs. The Creed Brothers vs. MSK NXT Tag Team Title match at NXT Stand & Deliver

.@FabianAichner just BRUTALIZING #MSK! #WWENXT #StandAndDeliver https://t.co/dP3i3ELlEL

Brutus, Marcel, and Lee kicked off the match and MSK was in control early on. Barthel got some big moves and hit a top rope elbow drop before making the tag to Aichner.

🤯#MSK #StandAndDeliver https://t.co/A2zAMdAwQX

Carter and Lee hit the Swanton bomb-corkscrew plancha combo before getting a near fall. Julius hit a dive from the top rope and he fell on top of the others, taking them all out. Brutus hit a dive on MSK and Aichner on the outside from the top rope before tagging Julius in the ring.

CAANNNOOOONNNNN BBBAAAAaaaAAAaaAAALLLLL!!!!#StandAndDeliver @BrutusCreedwwe https://t.co/keP0Q93iYa

Aichner stopped the pin and the Imperium wiped out the Creeds on the outside before heading back to the ring. Imperium tried to hit their finisher on Carter but MSK turned it around and Nash hit the powerbomb on Barthel for the win!

Result: MSK def. Imperium & The Creed Brothers to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions

#MSK captures the #NXTTagTeamTitles!#WWENXT #StandAndDeliver @WesLee_WWE @NashCarterWWE https://t.co/ddwrxPbyaD

Grade: B

Cameron Grimes was very emotional backstage after his win and Joe Gacy cut a creepy promo before we moved on with NXT Stand & Deliver.

.@CGrimesWWE is more than a #WWENXT Superstar, he's a Champion. #StandAndDeliver https://t.co/LmfUYVwJ31

Mandy Rose (c) vs. Cora Jade vs. Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray - NXT Women's Championship match at NXT Stand & Deliver

Genius of the Sky!#StandAndDeliver @shirai_io https://t.co/ky5HvHak3j

The three challengers went after Mandy Rose right away and sent her outside before Io and Kay focused on Jade. Rose dragged Jade outside before KLR and Io took them out with dives from the ring. Rose and Io were brawling at ringside while Ray and Jade fought it out on the other side.

🤯#StandAndDeliver #NXTWomensTitle @CoraJadeWWE @Kay_Lee_Ray https://t.co/jbFyMhS3Q4

Back in the ring, Ray and Shirai were beating each other up before Rose came back. Jade tried to attack the champ but was laid out with a spinebuster. Jade hit Rose with a knee strike before getting a near fall off an Impaler DDT but KLR broke up the pin.

UNBELIEVABLE! #StandAndDeliver @shirai_io @WWE_MandyRose https://t.co/lFc9konSUj

Ray got the KLR Bomb on Jade before going to the top but Io pushed her off and hit a moonsault. Rose hit Io with a running knee before picking up the win.

Result: Mandy Rose def. Cora Jade, Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray to retain the NXT Women's Championship

#AndStill THE Attraction!#StandAndDeliver @WWE_MandyRose https://t.co/GfLrVAKTeg

Grade: B+

DuSia and InDex were having a cowboy dress-up competition in Texas and InDex came out with the win. Duke was furious and said that he was better than Dexter before they started brawling backstage at NXT Stand & Deliver.

It's #InDex in a landslide! #StandAndDeliver @indi_hartwell @DexterLumis @persiawwe @sixftfiiiiive https://t.co/KTFMPcoQaL

Gunther vs. LA Knight at NXT Stand & Deliver

.@LAKnightWWE driven onto the apron by @Gunther_AUT!#StandAndDeliver https://t.co/O1J1LQtBGv

The match went outside early on and LA Knight was hit with a powerbomb on the apron. Back in the ring, Knight was taking a massive beating as Gunther laid down uppercuts and chops before focusing on Knight's lower back. Knight took a boot to the face before Gunther locked in the Boston Crab.

The power of @Gunther_AUT!!#StandAndDeliver @LAKnightWWE https://t.co/89kPcKcWjK

Knight came back with a diving tackle before stomping on him in the corner. Knight took Gunther down for an elbow drop before taking him to the top rope but the move was denied. Knight tried a second time and got the superplex for a near fall.

Off the top rope!!!#StandAndDeliver @LAKnightWWE @Gunther_AUT https://t.co/WbU1i5o2TH

Gunther locked in a sleeper hold before GUNTHER took him down and hit him with a dive. Knight countered out of it with a Burning Hammer for a near fall before going to the top but Gunther dodged the move. Gunther took out Knight from the ropes and hit a flying splash before picking up the win.

Result: Gunther def. LA Knight

.@Gunther_AUT stands tall at NXT #StandAndDeliver! https://t.co/7wZPYEj6ul

Grade: B+

Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Bron Breakker - NXT Championship match at NXT Stand & Deliver

👀#StandAndDeliver @bronbreakkerwwe https://t.co/D50tdDoWmw

Bron Breakker was out with his chainsaw and sliced the X from the NXT logo on the ramp before walking to the ring. Dolph went for a cheap shot before the bell and Bron tried to take him out before the match but the ref stopped him.

🐶🚨🐶🚨#StandAndDeliver #NXTChampionship @bronbreakkerwwe https://t.co/zBgRIAX3tX

After the bell, Bron was in control and Dolph retreated outside before heading but only to take a pop-up spear. Roode tried to interfere and Bron chased after him as he ran backstage. Bron gave up on the chase and got back to the ring before the count.

WHAT A SPEAR!!!#StandAndDeliver @bronbreakkerwwe @HEELZiggler https://t.co/qnYiaLI6ww

Ziggler was in control and dropped Bron on the ropes before locking in a headlock. Breakker got a Rana from the top rope off a counter before getting a spear for a near fall. Bron got one more near fall but Roode dragged Ziggler out of the ring to break the count.

.@bronbreakkerwwe over the top! 😮#StandAndDeliver #NXTChampionship https://t.co/1YaGCMQQ7f

Bron hit a dive and took out Roode and Ziggler before sending Robert into the steel steps. Back in the ring, Ziggler got the famouser and the Zig-Zag for a near fall before Breakker came back with some big moves. Bron lifted Ziggler for the finisher but Dolph jabbed him in the eye and hit the superkick for the win.

Result: Dolph Ziggler def. Bron Breakker to retain the NXT Championship

It's still @HEELZiggler's #WWENXT!#StandAndDeliver #NXTChampionship @bronbreakkerwwe @RealRobertRoode https://t.co/JZkV549hb2

Grade: B

Show rating: A

Also Read Article Continues below

We got a great show tonight at NXT Stand & Deliver with multiple title changes starting as early as in the kickoff show while Cameron Grimes picked up the biggest win of his career. Ciampa got a big reaction from the crowd for his final match on NXT and Ziggler managed to defend his title on NXT Stand & Deliver.

We asked Becky Lynch who Seth Rollins is facing at WrestleMania right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी