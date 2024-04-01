Mandy Rose sends a message to WWE Superstar ahead of a major title match

Mandy Rose took to social media to send a message to WWE Superstar and former NXT Women's Champion, Roxanne Perez.

In late 2022, Rose competed in her final WWE match, losing the NXT Women's Championship to Perez. Shortly afterward, the 33-year-old superstar was released by the Stamford-based company.

Reacting to a recent promo by Perez, Rose sent a five-word message to the superstar who ended her historic reign as the NXT Women's Champion. Perez will once again challenge for the title when she steps into the ring with Lyra Valkyria at NXT Stand & Deliver.

"Ohhhh I like this girl," wrote Rose.

Check out a screengrab of Rose's Instagram comment:

Matt Morgan praised Mandy Rose for her historic NXT stint

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan spoke highly of Mandy Rose and stated that the latter "carried" the division for the longest period.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop Podcast, Morgan claimed that WWE made a huge mistake firing Rose and "efffed" up. He said:

"Because, like, she did her part. She did everything that you're supposed to do ad nauseam because she should have been called up even more prematurely, which she eventually got called up. I was very, like, for the longest time, Glenn, how long would you say that she carried NXT? Girl or guy, I'm sorry. She carried it on her own. (...) Mandy carried it over the guys. With respect to every guy in that division, I'm sorry, she was a more must-see talent than any guy in that division. WWE effed up majorly with her, sorry."

During her tenure on NXT, Mandy Rose formed the Toxic Attraction faction alongside Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin. The trio dominated the NXT women's division for the majority with Jayne and Dolin winning the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.

Following Rose's departure, Jayne and Dolin went their separate paths and are still competing on NXT.

