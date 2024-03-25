"WWE effed up majorly" - Firing former champion was a massive mistake, believes wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes WWE made a major mistake by firing Mandy Rose.

The 33-year-old joined the Stamford-based company in 2015 after participating in Tough Enough. She made her main roster debut about two years later. However, she was sent back to NXT in mid-2021.

Over the next year and a half, she became a top star on WWE's third brand, holding the NXT Women's Championship for over 400 days. Nevertheless, she was released from her contract in December 2022 because of the content she shared on her exclusive website.

Speaking on his Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan slammed WWE for firing Rose, claiming they "effed up."

"[Mandy Rose] was a trillionaire waiting to happen. I'm sorry, I don't care what anybody says. I don't care what her hair color is, eye colors are. I'm sorry, that girl has charisma for days and they missed the boat with that not to cash in on her," he said.

The veteran added:

"Because, like, she did her part. She did everything that you're supposed to do ad nauseam because she should have been called up even more prematurely, which she eventually got called up. I was very, like, for the longest time, Glenn, how long would you say that she carried NXT? Girl or guy, I'm sorry. She carried it on her own. (...) Mandy carried it over the guys. With respect to every guy in that division, I'm sorry, she was a more must-see talent than any guy in that division. WWE effed up majorly with her, sorry." [58:40 - 59:59]

Will Mandy Rose return to WWE?

Since her release in December 2022, Mandy Rose has stepped away from professional wrestling. In addition to the content she shares on her exclusive website, God's Greatest Creation has multiple businesses. She also started a podcast alongside her fiancé, former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli.

In a recent interview with Monopoly Events, the former NXT Champion addressed the possibility of returning to WWE. She revealed that she is open to the idea.

"I would do it for the aspect of there was some unfinished business, and we really cut it, and Toxic Attraction was so amazing, and as much as some things didn't pan out the way I wanted I do feel a little bit. I do feel bad, a little bit, and a little guilty in the sense of like we had something going on so amazing and I kind of feel for the girls in the group because they don't hold it against me or anything. But, you know it's just one of those things where maybe there is something in the future. So I'll never say never. I don't think the door is fully shut. The boots aren't totally hung up, so you'll just have to wait and see."

In an interview with For The Love of Wrestling, Mandy Rose recently recalled her early days in the Stamford-based company. She claimed she did not make many appearances in NXT before her main roster debut in 2017 because she was told they were "saving her for Vince McMahon."

