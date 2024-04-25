Mandy Rose sends a three-word message to a former Toxic Attraction member

Mandy Rose has reacted to a recent photo posted by her former Toxic Attraction stablemate, Jacy Jayne.

Toxic Attraction consisted of Rose, Jayne, and Gigi Dolin. Rose formed the faction in August 2021 before the group eventually disbanded in 2023, two months after Rose departed WWE.

On Instagram, Jayne posted a photo that caught Rose's attention, who sent a three-word message to the former.

"Ohhhh ur hottt," wrote Rose.

During Toxic Attraction's tenure in WWE, Rose won the NXT Women's Championship and held the title for 413 days. She also unified the NXT Women's Championship and the NXT UK Women's Championship.

Meanwhile, Dolin and Jayne held the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships and became two-time champions. Following Rose's loss to Roxanne Perez, she left WWE, leading to Jayne and Dolin forming a tag team under the Toxic Attraction banner. However, Jayne betrayed Dolin before the two went their separate ways.

Mandy Rose wasn't pleased with WWE and called out the company for hypocrisy

Mandy Rose was recently critical of WWE for refusing to mention her name while celebrating women's wrestling. She also called out the company for still making a profit by selling her merchandise.

Speaking on the Power Alphas Podcast, Rose claimed that WWE would sell her merchandise for the rest of her life without acknowledging her. She said:

"I also think it's kind of funny and hypocritical where like you can't get recognized on TV. Let's say, you know, including my name in that long list of superstars but yet you can still sell my merch and action figures for the rest of my life. That part really gets me a little bit in a sense. Like, you're gonna be able to sell my stuff for the rest of my life but yet you can't even showcase, like, or say my name?"

Since leaving the company, Mandy Rose has been focusing on her ventures outside of professional wrestling.