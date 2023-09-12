Mandy Rose sends two-word message amid rumors about wrestling return

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently shared a two-word message about her faction in the company amid in-ring return rumors.

The 33-year-old star has been a one-time NXT Women's Champion and also led a stable with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin as The Toxic Attraction.

She was let go by the Stamford-based promotion in 2022, reportedly because she shared explicit pictures on the internet. This violated WWE's moral code, and the company released her for her actions.

With Dolin and Jayne, Rose elevated the female division in WWE, the trio were considered an unstoppable force on the developmental brand. On that note, Mandy Rose held a Q&A session on her Instagram stories.

A fan asked the former star if she missed the other two members of The Toxic Attraction since being away from in-ring action. The former NXT Women's Champion responded that she missed Jacy and Gigi.

"I do," Rose wrote.

Check out the screengrab of the 33-year-old star's Instagram story below:

Rose's two-word message for Dolin and Jayne.

Mandy Rose hilariously choked a male chef in public

The former Toxic Attraction leader may have impeccable skills inside the squared circle. But when she was poked fun at for her cooking skills, Rose jokingly choked a chef in a restaurant.

The 33-year-old star went to the Red Sky Casual Dining & Cocktails in Duck, North Carolina, and worked as a caterer to help the restaurant's chef, Wes Steep.

There, Rose smeared mustard sauce over a meal dish in her own style. The male chef, on the other hand, outwitted the former WWE star and demonstrated how to spread the sauce professionally.

Wes Steep's move annoyed the former NXT Women's Champion, who choked him jokingly for directing her what to do.

Check out the clip below:

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, fans witnessed Nia Jax's return to take on Rhea Ripley. During the same Q&A session, Mandy Rose teased her comeback, stating sooner or later, she would be a free agent.

It remains to be seen if the former NXT Women's Champion may return to the Stamford-based promotion ahead of rumors about her return.

Do you want to see Mandy Rose back in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.