Former WWE star Mandy Rose chokes male chef in public [Video]

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently took out a male chef in public for outsmarting her.

The 33-year-old star was let go by the Stamford-based promotion back in 2022 because she uploaded explicit images on the internet, which infringed WWE's moral code.

During her time in the company, she was an unstoppable force with the NXT Women's Championship and elevated the women's division with her faction, Toxic Attraction.

Recently, Mandy Rose visited Red Sky Casual Dining & Cocktails in Duck, NC. She volunteered as a caterer to assist Chef Wes Steep of the restaurant.

In a video shared on Instagram, Rose spread mustard sauce on a food dish in her own manner. However, the male chef hilariously outsmarted the former WWE star and showed her how to spread the sauce professionally.

The move by Wes Steep did not sit well with the former NXT Women's Champion, as she choked the chef jokingly for telling her what to do.

Watch the video below:

Mandy Rose opened up about her retirement plans

The ex-WWE star recently spoke about hanging up her wrestling boots after being away from the ring for quite a while.

Rose was released from Stamford-based promotion but has not retired from wrestling yet. During a Q&A on social media, the 33-year-old star was asked about her retirement plans.

The former Toxic Attraction member responded that although she was not wrestling anymore, she was busy doing projects and not thinking about the future.

"I don't know if 'retires' is the right word, but I'm not doing it right now. I don't know about the future. Pretty busy right now, doing a lot of things and all is well, so."

Check out the screengrab of Rose's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

Indeed, fans do miss the 33-year-old's presence in the ring. But it remains to be seen what Mandy Rose has planned for her future apart from wrestling.

What did you think of the former WWE star choking a male chef in public? Sound off in the comments section below.

