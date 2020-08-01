Mandy Rose shares screenshot of text she received from Otis

The bond between Mandy Rose and Otis is blossoming with each passing week on WWE SmackDown. The duo got together at WrestleMania 36 after Otis kept trying to woo The Golden Goddess for weeks. Rose took to Twitter recently and posted a screenshot of a message sent to her by Otis.

Mandy Rose stated that she loves getting texts like these from Otis. The message in question sees Otis making it known to Mandy that he can't wait for their date on tonight's edition of SmackDown. The screenshot also covers Mandy's response. Check it out in the tweet below:

Mandy Rose and Otis' plans didn't come to fruition, courtesy Sonya Deville

The night didn't end well for Mandy Rose though. She told Otis to go get ready for their date. As Rose was getting ready for the date, Sonya Deville came out of nowhere and launched a ruthless attack on her former best friend.

During the beatdown, the screen glitched on a few occasions in a creepy visual.

Deville took it too far this time around, and began cutting Mandy's hair with a pair of scissors. She wasn't done with Rose even at that point, and found a pair of clippers to inflict more damage on The Golden Goddess. Before Deville could complete her evil intentions, several WWE officials arrived at the spot and stopped her.

Sonya Deville proceeded to take a chunk of Rose's hair off the floor and told her that she has what she wants. She then left the spot, leaving an embarrassed Rose sobbing on the floor.

Otis and Tucker were among the ones who checked on Rose after the attack. When Rose revealed the loving messages that Otis sent to her, she had zero idea that the night would end for her in such a manner.

The rivalry between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville kicked off at WrestleMania 36, where the former got together with Otis and helped him defeat Dolph Ziggler. In the process, Mandy Rose attacked Deville as well, who had previously plotted with Ziggler to keep her away from Otis.

Ever since then, these two former best friends have been feuding with each other. Judging from what happened tonight, this feud is far from over.