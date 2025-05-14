Mandy Rose shockingly addresses speculation around pregnancy

Mandy Rose hasn't been on WWE television for a while, but fans have often followed her across social media, and one fan speculated that Rose looked pregnant. Later, the star addressed speculation around pregnancy in her recent post.

Mandy Rose, aka Amanda Rose Saccomanno, has been busy building a life outside professional wrestling after she was abruptly released from the Stamford-based promotion in 2022. Since her release, Sacs has been an online model and entered bodybuilding competitions but hasn't returned to professional wrestling.

Recently, a fan speculated that Sacs could be pregnant based on one of her looks in a promotional video on X. The speculation spread like wildfire across social media, and the former NXT Women's Champion tweeted on X and addressed the shocking speculation about herself.

The former NXT Women's Champion stated she looked bulked in the video, as it was bulking season when she was preparing for one of her bodybuilding competitions, and it has nothing to do with pregnancy, as one fan speculated on X (formerly Twitter).

"Lmaooo wow … when u think Twitter hate can’t get any worse … it was BULKING season bro 🙄🙄🙄," Sacs wrote on X.

Scrapped WWE plans for Mandy Rose at WrestleMania 35

Before she dominated the women's division on the developmental brand as the NXT Women's Champion for over 400 days, Mandy Rose spent a handful of years on the main roster and worked alongside Sonya Deville. However, the management saw potential in Rose and wanted to give her a push on the card.

There were rumors that The Golden Goddess was supposed to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35. However, Becky Lynch became the new face of the company and the women's division when she won both titles in the show's main event against Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

Speaking on THREADS with McKenzie Mitchell, Rose addressed those rumors and tried to recall the storyline leading up to WrestleMania 35 and how she would've won the title at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"It was kind of the beginning of it where we were costing each other the match and we just weren't getting on the same page with things, our matches, and with Asuka... I was told from somebody, that it would potentially be me versus Asuka for the [SmackDown] Women's Championship at WrestleMania [35]. "(From 8:55 to 10:20)

It'll be interesting to see if Mandy Rose ever returns to professional wrestling.

