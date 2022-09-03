“I want everyone to put respect on my name” – Mandy Rose states goal ahead of Triple Threat Championship unifying match

NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose recently stated that her goal (apart from winning) at Worlds Collide was to gain everyone's respect.

Rose returned to NXT in July 2021 and formed the heelish group Toxic Attraction alongside Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Since then, the trio have been unstoppable and have won all the women's titles on the developmental brand. Rose is currently the women's champion, having held the title for over 300 days.

Mandy Rose is scheduled to face NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport in a triple threat championship unification match.

During a recent interview on The Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, Mandy Rose stated that it is important for people to respect her.

"It's really important and I think at the end of the day, it's like I've been saying put some respect on my name for quite some time and I think after this match, I don't know who won't put respect on my name basically."

She went on to add that it was important for her to prove herself in the ring.

"So, it's really important not only for me, but to prove myself to everyone else out there that, you know, like I said before here, like I'd come back and in the ring and I want to be respected and I should be respected with all the hard work I've put in this past year."

Mandy Rose has been a fighting champion

Since winning the NXT Women's Championship, Rose has proved to be a fighting champion, defending the title quite frequently on television as well as on house shows.

In August 2022 alone, Mandy Rose successfully defended her NXT Women's Championship twice. Once against Zoey Stark at Heatwave and the most recent defense against Ivy Nille at a show in Venice.

Rose's fighting spirit has certainly helped her gain a lot of recognition as a champion as she looks to overtake Shayna Baszler as the longest reigning NXT Women's Champion in history.

