  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Raw
  • Mandy Rose subtly referenced on Monday Night RAW before Clash at the Castle 2024

Mandy Rose subtly referenced on Monday Night RAW before Clash at the Castle 2024

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jun 11, 2024 01:21 GMT
Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube
Mandy Rose is a former WWE star [Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube]

Mandy Rose hasn't been with WWE for a little while. She was released in late 2022 following an incredible run with the NXT Women's Championship. Rose was subtly referenced on RAW this week before Clash at the Castle 2024.

On the latest episode of RAW, Sami Zayn once again found himself in a situation with Otis backstage, where he pressed him and said he doesn't understand his loyalty to Chad Gable.

Otis said that the reason he can't turn on Chad Gable is that in 2020, he had it all and lost it all - his Money in the Bank briefcase, his "peach" (Mandy Rose), and his tag team partner Tucker.

also-read-trending Trending

The loss of Mandy Rose was huge and played a big role in his eventual transition to The Alpha Academy. He has been with Chad Gable for a while now, but it all seems to be coming to a head as Otis seems to understand his situation's ethical dilemma.

Rose had a long run as NXT Women's Champion for over 400 days before getting released after losing the title to Roxanne Perez on the December 13, 2022, episode of NXT.

Many hope to see her back and reunite with Otis someday in WWE.

Vince Russo answers who killed WCW HERE

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी