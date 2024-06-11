Mandy Rose subtly referenced on Monday Night RAW before Clash at the Castle 2024

Mandy Rose hasn't been with WWE for a little while. She was released in late 2022 following an incredible run with the NXT Women's Championship. Rose was subtly referenced on RAW this week before Clash at the Castle 2024.

On the latest episode of RAW, Sami Zayn once again found himself in a situation with Otis backstage, where he pressed him and said he doesn't understand his loyalty to Chad Gable.

Otis said that the reason he can't turn on Chad Gable is that in 2020, he had it all and lost it all - his Money in the Bank briefcase, his "peach" (Mandy Rose), and his tag team partner Tucker.

The loss of Mandy Rose was huge and played a big role in his eventual transition to The Alpha Academy. He has been with Chad Gable for a while now, but it all seems to be coming to a head as Otis seems to understand his situation's ethical dilemma.

Rose had a long run as NXT Women's Champion for over 400 days before getting released after losing the title to Roxanne Perez on the December 13, 2022, episode of NXT.

Many hope to see her back and reunite with Otis someday in WWE.

