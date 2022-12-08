WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose had a surprising reaction to Edris Enofe using her finishing move.

Mandy has held the NXT Women's Championship for over 400 days. She captured the title by defeating Raquel Gonzalez (now known as Raquel Rodriguez on the main roster) in a Trick or Street Fight at NXT Halloween Havoc 2021.

Edris took to Twitter to claim that he invented a new move called the "E-Trigger". Mandy had an interesting reaction to the tweet.

"Ummmmm I don’t think so honey," tweeted Mandy Rose.

Efola has been poking fun at former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and fans who claim that Mandy stole Omega's signature move, the V-Trigger. Edris recently congratulated Rose on reaching 400 days as champion and claimed that she did the V-Trigger better than Omega.

"Congrats to @WWE_MandyRose on 400 days as champ! Reminder that she hits this move better than Kenny, and I’m dead serious," tweeted Efola.

Mandy Rose addresses retirement from WWE

Mandy Rose is having the best run of her career but is thinking about her life after WWE.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast, the 32-year-old disclosed that she wants to have children with her fiance, former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli.

"I do [think about life after wrestling]. Yeah, I always do. I mean, I'm 32, I'm not young. I mean I'm young but, you know, I wanna have kids one day, so it's not like I'm gonna do this for, you know. And I would love to do it for however long I can do it, even after kids, you know, maybe. But I do try to think about that," she said. (32:52 - 33-13)

Several superstars will compete in the Iron Survivor Challenge this Saturday at NXT Deadline to determine the next challenger for the title. It will be interesting to see how long Mandy can hold onto the NXT Women's Championship.

