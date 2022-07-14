"She's a star" - Mandy Rose names her toughest opponent in WWE

WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose has named Alba Fyre as her toughest opponent to date.

After teaming up with Dana Brooke last year, Rose moved to the black and gold brand. She slowly recruited new superstars to create the stable known as Toxic Attraction. Rose, alongside Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jane, then went on a dominant run, capturing all the gold in NXT.

Mandy Rose is currently the NXT Women's Champion and has held the title for over 250 days. She has defeated a plethora of opponents during her reign as champion. On a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Rose spoke about her toughest opponent in WWE:

"I would say my toughest challenger would probably be Kay Lee Ray. Oh, Alba Fyre, sorry. Name change. Definetly Albra Fyre. We had some great matches together, great chemistry together. Although she is definitely, when she came from the UK, she's a star and she is an amazing opponent, and I would say she was probably my toughest competitor. (59:21 - 59:52)

Alba and Mandy squared off earlier this year. Rose defeated Fyre at Stand and Deliver in a fatal four-way match and in singles competition on NXT 2.0.

Mandy Rose successfully defended her WWE NXT Women's Title against Roxanne Perez

Mandy Rose won the NXT Women's Championship when she defeated Raquel Rodriguez at Halloween Havoc 2021. Since then, she has been a dominating champion along with Toxic Attraction.

Roxanne Perez had a fabulous rookie year when she won the NXT Breakout Tournament by defeating Tiffany Straton. She received an opportunity to face the champion of her choosing in NXT. Last week, Cora Jade and Perez defeated Toxic Attraction to win the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.

After winning those titles, Perez decided to cash in her contract and face Mandy for the title. Last night, Rose and Perez went head-to-head for the title. However, in a shocking turn of events, Jade turned on her partner and attacked her.

Rose successfully walked out with her championship. Meanwhile, Cora Jade brutally assaulted Perez. Fans are curious to know what will happen with the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships after last night's episode of NXT 2.0.

