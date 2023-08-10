Mandy Rose teases a major change in her look and appearance

Mandy Rose recently took to Twitter to tease a major change in her look. The former WWE star is currently inactive from professional wrestling.

Rose is a former NXT Women's Champion and was the leader of the Toxic Attraction stable. During her time on the main roster, she teamed up with Dana Brooke and Sonya Deville and also competed as a singles star.

Taking to Twitter, Rose teased the idea of going back to her old blonde look. The 33-year-old was formerly known as The Golden Goddess before changing her appearance in NXT.

"Who thinks I should go back blonde blonde?!?" wrote Rose.

Check out Rose's tweet at this link.

Roxanne Perez recently spoke quite highly of Mandy Rose

Roxanne Perez recently spoke highly of Mandy Rose and revealed how genuine the latter is outside of the ring.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Perez stated that her former on-screen rival is one of the most humble people she has encountered in the business so far.

Perez, a former NXT Women's Champion herself, claimed that she has been inspired by Rose in many ways. She said:

"I had my first match with her. She was so sweet. She's like one of the sweetest, most humble people you'll ever meet, and yeah, she definitely inspired me in her own ways."

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV



Rhea Ripley ⚖️ and Mandy Rose pic.twitter.com/BrNECI7j7s First and Last NXT UK Women's ChampionsRhea Ripley ⚖️ and Mandy Rose

Rose's last WWE match took place in December of 2022 when she lost the NXT Women's Title to Perez. Apparently, WWE was unhappy with the content Rose was posting on her FanTime account.

Since departing WWE, Rose is yet to make her return to the professional wrestling industry. While she hasn't confirmed her retirement from the industry, the 33-year-old seems to be enjoying her time and life outside of the squared circle.

Would you like to see Mandy Rose return to her old blonde style? Sound off in the comments section.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here