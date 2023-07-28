Top WWE Superstar says Mandy Rose is one of the most "humble" people she has ever met (Exclusive)

Roxanne Perez recently recalled working with Mandy Rose, revealing just how sweet a person the former WWE star is outside of the ring.

Rose had the last match of her WWE career on December 13, 2022, when she lost dropped her NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez. After that bout, Mandy Rose was released because the promotion was allegedly unhappy with the content she was posting on her FanTime account.

During a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Roxnane Perez revealed that Mandy Rose was one of the most humble people she has encountered yet in the business. She also confessed to having been inspired by Rose.

"I had my first match with her. She was so sweet. She's like one of the sweetest, most humble people you'll ever meet, and yeah, she definitely inspired me in her own ways," said Roxanne Perez. [13:38 - 13:50]

Will Mandy Rose ever return to WWE?

Since her shocking exit from the global juggernaut last year, the former NXT Women's Champion hasn't stepped inside the squared circle.

This led to rumors that Mandy Rose might be done with wrestling. During a Q&A session on her social media a couple of weeks back, Rose wrote that though she wasn't retired, she was uncertain if she would get back into the ring.

She also mentioned that her other projects have kept her occupied.

"I don't know if 'retires' is the right word, but I'm not doing it right now. I don't know about the future. Pretty busy right now, doing a lot of things and all is well, so," wrote Mandy Rose.

Considering just how much Mandy Rose had improved in her last few months with WWE, it's safe to say she wouldn't find any difficulty finding her footing if she rejoined the company down the line.

You can find Roxanne Perez in action at NXT: The Great American Bash on July 30, which will be available exclusively on Peacock on July 30 at 8 pm ET.

