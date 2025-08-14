Mandy Rose tipped to return for a huge match against current WWE champion

A current WWE champion has predicted Mandy Rose will return to face her in a huge match. Rose was released from the Stamford-based promotion in 2022 after her reign as the NXT Women's Champion came to an end. Since then, she has stayed away from the ring and focused on personal ventures.

However, rumors of Rose returning to WWE haven't gone away, and NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne recently addressed the speculation. Jayne was part of the Toxic Attraction stable in NXT, which was led by Rose and also featured Gigi Dolin.

During an appearance on Ten Count Media with Steve Fall and Sean Mooney, Jayne was asked if she believes Mandy Rose will return to WWE.

“Yeah, probably. I feel like you said, everybody eventually makes their way back here. Like I know Mandy. I feel like she would come back. If the opportunity was right, the story was right, all the stars aligned, yes, for sure,” she said. [From 6:51-7:15]

Jayne, who also holds the TNA Knockouts World Championship, then addressed the possibility of facing Rose.

“I’ve grown a lot since she left. So let’s see if she can keep up now,” she added. [From 7:25-7:30]

Jacy Jayne is set to defend her TNA Knockouts World Championship against Masha Slamovich and Ash By Elegance at NXT Heatwave on August 24.

Mandy Rose had a successful run as the NXT Women's Champion

In 2021, Mandy Rose returned to NXT after nearly four years on the main roster. She changed her look and formed the Toxic Attraction stable and went on to win the NXT Women's Championship.

With Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin winning the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship, the faction held all the gold in the brand's women's division.

Rose would go on to have successful title defenses and eventually surpassed 365 days as champion. She also won the NXT UK Women's Championship during this run.

Mandy Rose's reign as Champion ended at 413 days when she dropped the title to Roxanne Perez in December 2022 and was released shortly afterward. She did show her support after Jacy Jayne won the NXT Women's Championship in May this year.

