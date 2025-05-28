"Love you!!" - Mandy Rose sends heartfelt message to newly-crowned WWE champion

A new champion was crowned on the latest episode of WWE NXT. Mandy Rose recently sent a heartwarming message to Jacy Jayne on capturing her first-ever singles title in the promotion.

For those unaware, Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dolin were members of the Toxic Attraction stable during the NXT 2.0 era. The group was at the forefront of the division, with Mandy holding the NXT Women's Title and the duo of Dolin and Jayne holding the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship twice. The stable disbanded after The Golden Goddess was released from WWE in December 2022.

That being said, on May 27, 2025, edition of the developmental brand, Jacy Jayne locked horns with Stephanie Vaquer for the NXT Women's Title. Jayne defeated the Dark Angel to capture her first-ever singles title.

On X/Twitter, the former WWE star congratulated Jacy Jayne on her NXT Women's Title win. Mandy Rose conveyed her pride and affection for the 28-year-old's well-deserved victory.

"So proud of you!!! Well f***** deserved!! Love you!!❤️❤️🥰🥰🤗🤗," she wrote.

You can check out Rose's post below:

Mandy Rose has offered to help recently released WWE Superstars

Earlier this month, the Stamford-based promotion let go of numerous superstars from its main roster and NXT. Notable names among those released were Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, Cora Jade, Gigi Dolin, and Eddy Thorpe.

Speaking on her Power Alpha podcast, Mandy Rose extended an offer to mentor those who had been released from WWE, advising them to reach out to her for guidance.

"I got the blueprint. All you gotta do, it's not about if, it's about when that call comes, because we all know it will come, and, listen, I'm not just surviving, I'm thriving, so you know who to call, and I feel like, I don't know, this might be my new calling. You know me, I really love helping people. I think that's part of my purpose. I think it was part of my purpose in NXT. I think that's what I miss a little bit," she said.

Only time will tell if The Golden Goddess returns to the sports entertainment juggernaut, especially since she has indicated she is open to coming back.

