Mandy Rose offers to help released WWE stars

Mandy Rose forged a successful career online after WWE released her in 2022. Following the latest round of roster cuts, the 34-year-old is willing to help anyone who wants her advice.

Ad

Rose held the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days before losing the title to Roxanne Perez on the December 13, 2022, episode of NXT. A day later, the former Toxic Attraction member was let go by WWE after it emerged she had been selling online subscription content to fans.

On her Power Alphas podcast, Rose offered to give guidance to wrestlers who are worried about their futures after leaving WWE:

"I got the blueprint. All you gotta do, it's not about if, it's about when that call comes, because we all know it will come, and, listen, I'm not just surviving, I'm thriving, so you know who to call, and I feel like, I don't know, this might be my new calling. You know me, I really love helping people. I think that's part of my purpose. I think it was part of my purpose in NXT. I think that's what I miss a little bit." [18:19 – 18:52]

Ad

Trending

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Ad

Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, and Shayna Baszler were let go by WWE on May 2. Rose's former NXT co-workers Cora Jade and Gigi Dolin were also among the departures.

Mandy Rose on the importance of WWE name value

Although she was disappointed to leave WWE, Mandy Rose now earns more money as a content creator than she did as a wrestler.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The former Tough Enough contestant thinks the newly released talents must ensure promoters pay them what they are worth.

"When someone does get released, you're gonna get a ton of emails, you're gonna get a ton of phone calls reaching out, and don't low-ball yourself because being in WWE is a blessing, it's a huge spectacle, like we always say, it's the cream of the crop, and you developed a name there, and you have equity in your name, so don't just come out and take every offer that comes your way," Rose said. [19:37 – 20:05]

Ad

In a separate podcast episode, Rose addressed speculation about whether she has real-life heat with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.

Please credit Power Alphas and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use Mandy Rose's quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More