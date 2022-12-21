What is FanTime? Why was Mandy Rose released because of it?

Mandy Rose was shockingly released from WWE last week after more than 400 days as the NXT Women's Champion, seemingly because of her FanTime content.

On the December 13 episode of NXT, Roxanne Perez successfully ended Mandy Rose's 413-day reign as the women's champion. Shockingly, that also marked Rose's final match in the Stamford-based promotion as she was released the following day.

According to FanTime, the site is a platform that allows creators to connect with their fans and monetize their content. This includes mainly photos and videos. Due to the nature of the community, most creators often share sensitive or mature posts on the site.

Weeks ago, Mandy Rose's FanTime content was leaked on the internet. The seemingly racy posts were then noticed by Matt Bloom, who brought them up to Shawn Michaels and eventually led to the release of the former WWE star.

Although Rose's exit was upsetting for her fans, it looks like she's still doing fine. As per the star's agent, Malki Kawa, in an interview with TMZ, The Golden Goddess had already accumulated $500,000 from her FanTime account since her departure.

Interestingly, the former WWE star is not the only notable athlete to own such an account. UFC welterweight fighter Jorge Masvidal is also advertised as one of the site's top creators.

Wrestling legend speaks up on WWE firing Mandy Rose for FanTime content

Many fans had varied reactions to Rose's shocking release. While some sided with WWE, others disapproved of her firing.

In a past episode of the Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash expressed his support for Rose and claimed she wasn't doing anything illegal in the first place.

“In this case, obviously she’s not making, I don’t think that Mandy would, if she was making seven figures, be doing anything to subsidize her employment and or income as she’s doing right now. Obviously she’s not making enough money (…) she’s not doing [anything illegal]. It’s not like she’s a prostitute! It’s not like, she’s not doing anything that’s against the law, you know."

It remains to be seen if Mandy Rose's departure from WWE will lead to her signing with another promotion. For now, it looks like the former NXT Women's Champion will focus on other non-wrestling ventures.

