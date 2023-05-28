Mandy Rose tweets a two-word message after she was spotted with WWE Superstars

Mandy Rose recently reunited with several WWE Superstars with whom she primarily worked on NXT.

Rose is a former NXT Women's Champion and held the title for over 400 days. She lost the title to Roxanne Perez and was immediately released by WWE.

The Golden Goddess was recently on vacation with superstars Cora Jade, Indi Hartwell, Jacy Jayne, and Perez herself. Rose took to Twitter to share a photo of the women enjoying their time outside of their busy lives. She even sent out a two-word message.

"My girls," wrote Rose.

Check out Rose's tweet at this link. [NSFW]

Mandy @mandysacs Out of sight, but always on your mind🖤 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Out of sight, but always on your mind🖤 twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Booker T suggested that WWE should bring back Mandy Rose

Booker T is currently working as a commentator on WWE NXT. He recently vouched for WWE to bring back Mandy Rose.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker claimed that the company should consider bringing Rose back to the company. The legendary wrestler stated that he would like to see the former NXT Women's Champion make a return, either on the main roster or in NXT.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer believes that Rose deserves the opportunity to prove that she is still one of the best in the business. He said:

"The question is: would you like to see Mandy Rose back in WWE? Me personally, I would," Booker said. "Main roster or NXT, I really don't care. I just hope she gets a chance to get back in there and prove that ... she still can be one of the best."

During her time in WWE, Rose even worked on the main roster where she teamed up with Sonya Deville and even with Dana Brooke. However, she was mostly known for her time in NXT, as the leader of Toxic Attraction.

Should WWE consider bringing back Rose to the company? Sound off in the comment section below.

