Mandy Rose breaks character to wish former WWE Superstar a happy birthday

NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose recently broke character to wish former WWE star TJ Wilson on his birthday.

Rose was a success on the main roster and was a member of the Absolution faction alongside Paige and Sonya Deville. In July 2021, she was moved to NXT as part of the brand's relaunch. She went on to form The Toxic Attraction group alongside Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin. The former RAW star is currently the NXT Women's Champion.

Meanwhile, TJ Wilson wrestled as Tyson Kidd in WWE and now works as a producer for the promotion. The three-time world tag team champion is married to SmackDown star Natalya and has been credited with producing every female match at last year's WrestleMania.

Mandy Rose took to Twitter earlier today to wish Wilson a happy birthday. The 31-year-old champion added that he's the best.

"Happy Birthday @TJWilson! You're the best, hope you have an amazing day!" Rose wrote.

Mandy @WWE_MandyRose 🏻 Happy Birthday @TJWilson !! You’re the best, hope you have an amazing day! Happy Birthday @TJWilson !! You’re the best, hope you have an amazing day! 💙🙏🏻

What has Mandy Rose been up to on NXT

The Toxic Attraction leader returned to NXT 2.0 last July and has since become the promotion's women's champion.

Rose spoke to DAZN last September about the move back to NXT and claimed they needed a woman like her to help the younger roster. The NXT Women's Champion claimed that she has a lot of "mainstream qualities" and can help some of the women in the developmental brand when it comes to how they present themselves.

She defeated Raquel Gonzalez, now known as Raquel Rodriguez, on SmackDown, at Halloween Havoc last October to capture the NXT Women's Championship. Mandy has held the title for 256 days now.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Mandy Rose says the NXT women’s title isn’t going anywhere Mandy Rose says the NXT women’s title isn’t going anywhere 💯 https://t.co/gvlAUIN0cd

Rose will face Roxanne Perez as she defends her women's title on the upcoming episode of the developmental brand. It remains to be seen who will dethrone the NXT Women's Champion as she continues to sit at the helm of the show.

