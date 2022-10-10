Many in WWE did not believe that Zelina Vega would join Legado Del Fantasma. They instead thought that original member Elektra Lopez would be called up to the main roster.

The group, led by Santos Escobar, made their SmackDown debut by ambushing Hit Row, thus becoming the latest main roster call-up from NXT. During the segment, a returning Zelina Vega attacked B-Fab and revealed that she is now a part of the faction, seemingly replacing Lopez.

This was Vega's first TV appearance since April when she was ruled out of the competition due to injury. She shared impressive training updates on social media, sparking speculation about her return, which came to fruition on last week's episode of the blue brand.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer claimed that many WWE personnel believed that Elektra would be called-up along with the entire Legado Del Fantasma before plans changed for the faction:

I don’t know what’s going on with Elektra, but she’s not being called up. Everyone was under the impression she was [going to be called up,] including her, but they changed their minds, so she wasn’t." Meltzer said [h/t Ringside News]

With LDF attacking another former NXT faction in Hit Row, the two are set to feud in the near future. The newer call-ups having a numbers advantage over their opponents.

Other NXT talents in the pipeline for WWE main roster call-ups

It seems that several NXT Superstars are currently being prepped for the main roster call-up by WWE.

At last night's Extreme Rules premium live event, Nikkita Lyons and brand Champion Bron Breakker were seen sitting ringside. This used to be a tradition down in the developmental brand, where new recruits would be seen sitting at ringside at the Takeover event. Head of Creative Triple H might have brought this practice to the main roster.

Indi Hartwell was last seen on TV on the August 23 episode of NXT 2.0. After losing a quick match to Blair Davenport that night, she gave what seemed like a farewell speech to the fans at the Capitol Wrestling Center. She was then reunited with Dexter Lumis. This all points towards a main roster call-up, although we are yet to see her pop-up.

WWE's Main Event show is seen as a show for Superstars with no creative direction. But it is also the first stepping stone for the Superstars to the main roster. In that vein, NXT tag team Briggs and Jensen, and Fallon Henley all picked up victories on last week's episode of the show.

With so many formerly released Superstars, most recently Bray Wyatt, making their return to WWE, coupled with several planned NXT call-ups. The rosters on SmackDown and RAW are certainly undergoing a shakeup.

