Maria Kanellis and her husband Mike Kanellis were on the list of WWE Superstars that were relieved of their contracts in April. Since leaving the WWE, the two have begun a podcast called "Non-Essential Wrestlers". On the podcast, the two former WWE Superstars update the fans about their life after their release and their plans.

Maria Kanellis and her husband had also released t-shirts that sported the fact that they were fired during COVID-19. On social media, Kanellis has been teasing a comeback to the Pro-Wrestling world with IMPACT Wrestling.

Maria Kanellis' conversation with WWE

Maria Kanellis isn't one to shy away from social media and voice her opinions about her previous employer. She has made bold accusations against the WWE in the past and has been answering questions that fans keep Tweeting out to her.

In the past few hours on her Twitter handle, Maria Kanellis revealed the conversations that took place between WWE and herself ahead of her release.

We want to make sure your family is taken care of. -@wwe — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 18, 2020

Look at the position (she) put you in by naming you. - @wwe — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 18, 2020

Don’t you think you’d remember something like that. - @WWE — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 18, 2020

Since her Tweets, it seems that WWE fans have slammed her and given her a hard time about it. To that, Kanellis Tweeted out the following;

I am not spilling tea, spreading gossip, or ranting. I am giving the fans insight into what my husband and I were told/experienced. Period. If you insult me I will automatically block you. I am not arguing facts with people that were not in the room or are children. — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 18, 2020

Maria Kanellis is one of the few wrestlers that has wrestled for many promotions across the globe. Apart from WWE, she has wrestled for IMPACT Wrestling, ROH and NJPW. During her time in the WWE, Maria Kanellis has won the 24/7 Championship. She pinned her husband for the Championship and held on to it for a week before he regained it.

Before Mike and Maria Kanellis were released from their contracts, they were involved in a storyline that revolved about Maria's pregnancy. The former WWE Superstar made the announcement of her pregnancy during a Mixed Tag Team Match against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.

WWE played this storyline on for quite some time, but it came to an unfortunate end when the two were released. During the storyline, many WWE Superstars such as Ricochet, Rusev and Mike Kanellis were hinted as the father of Maria Kanellis' unborn child.

Recently, during an online Q&A with her fans, Maria Kanellis revealed who was going to be announced as the father of the child and the progression of that storyline.