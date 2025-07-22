  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Mark Henry
  • Mark Henry confident Attitude Era icon might be coming back to WWE at SummerSlam

Mark Henry confident Attitude Era icon might be coming back to WWE at SummerSlam

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Jul 22, 2025 06:45 GMT
Mark Henry (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Mark Henry (Image Credits: wwe.com)

WWE SummerSlam is the Biggest Party of the Summer, and it won't feel the same without a hint of nostalgia. Mark Henry recently talked about the possibility of a former Attitude Era icon making his presence felt at MetLife Stadium this year.

Ad

The Rock has been away from WWE TV since he and Travis Scott helped John Cena turn heel by destroying Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber.

Fans thought they would see more of The Rock leading up to The Show of Shows, but no one has seen him since his last appearance.

Interestingly, the Hollywood star has been name-dropped several times during the renewed rivalry between Cody Rhodes and John Cena ahead of SummerSlam. The most recent reference has once again fueled speculation about his return.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry said it's time for WWE to right a wrong and bring back The Rock at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

“This is the one where you might get The Rock. You should have got it at WrestleMania and didn’t. It’s time to make up for the mistakes, pay for the sins of the fathers. John Cena kept mentioning ‘we.’ ‘We came up with. We did that’ There’s only one we: him and the Rock. Cody even called him out.”
Ad

The World's Strongest Man continued:

“Cody mentioned him in that opening promo [on SmackDown], so all of this stuff is pointing toward The Rock being involved in this ordeal. And we’ll see how that works out, but being that it’s a Street Fight, that gives even more credence to the fact that everything won’t be structured and it won’t be a DQ if the Rock did show his ugly face.” [H/T - WrestlingInc]
Ad
Ad

Has WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes already sold his soul to The Rock?

Cody Rhodes delivered a beatdown on John Cena during a contract signing last week on SmackDown after the Undisputed WWE Champion tried to back out of his match at SummerSlam.

What caught everyone's attention was that The American Nightmare was seen wearing the same glasses as The Rock and had the same Rolex watch that he gifted to The Final Boss.

Ad

Is this just a coincidence? Or has Cody Rhodes sold his soul to The Rock? Only time will tell.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - [email protected]

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications