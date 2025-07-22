Mark Henry confident Attitude Era icon might be coming back to WWE at SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam is the Biggest Party of the Summer, and it won't feel the same without a hint of nostalgia. Mark Henry recently talked about the possibility of a former Attitude Era icon making his presence felt at MetLife Stadium this year.The Rock has been away from WWE TV since he and Travis Scott helped John Cena turn heel by destroying Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber.Fans thought they would see more of The Rock leading up to The Show of Shows, but no one has seen him since his last appearance.Interestingly, the Hollywood star has been name-dropped several times during the renewed rivalry between Cody Rhodes and John Cena ahead of SummerSlam. The most recent reference has once again fueled speculation about his return.Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry said it's time for WWE to right a wrong and bring back The Rock at The Biggest Party of the Summer.“This is the one where you might get The Rock. You should have got it at WrestleMania and didn’t. It’s time to make up for the mistakes, pay for the sins of the fathers. John Cena kept mentioning ‘we.’ ‘We came up with. We did that’ There’s only one we: him and the Rock. Cody even called him out.”The World's Strongest Man continued:“Cody mentioned him in that opening promo [on SmackDown], so all of this stuff is pointing toward The Rock being involved in this ordeal. And we’ll see how that works out, but being that it’s a Street Fight, that gives even more credence to the fact that everything won’t be structured and it won’t be a DQ if the Rock did show his ugly face.” [H/T - WrestlingInc]Has WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes already sold his soul to The Rock?Cody Rhodes delivered a beatdown on John Cena during a contract signing last week on SmackDown after the Undisputed WWE Champion tried to back out of his match at SummerSlam.What caught everyone's attention was that The American Nightmare was seen wearing the same glasses as The Rock and had the same Rolex watch that he gifted to The Final Boss.Is this just a coincidence? Or has Cody Rhodes sold his soul to The Rock? Only time will tell.